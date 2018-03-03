Road to cleaner fuel: BS-VI is already powering your car in Delhi

“Like whiskey mixed with water, BS-VI is already there in the and the consumed by you in Delhi” These words by chairman Sanjiv Singh sum up the preparedness for the historic launch of the upgraded Bharat Stage (BS)-VI in from April 1. Oil marketing companies like IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) have already started supplying BS-VI in the market. “Our refineries at Mathura and Panipat are ready to cater to the market. Mathura has started feeding BS-VI through pipelines, and from this refinery will be enough to cater to the market. Panipat is a stand-in option. From April 1, we will only be supplying the higher grade in the market without passing on the impact to consumers,” Singh said. In January, companies had started supplying BS-VI to a few outlets in the capital through tanks, and by the end of February, all the outlets in the city were receiving it, which is currently being sold mixed with BS IV “Almost all the 387 retail outlets in have started getting We do not need any additional investment for this. Some of us may not even know that have started selling a mix of BS VI and BS IV fuel,” said Ajay Bansal, president of All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA).

Sources have confirmed that majority of the tanks in nearby terminals of Tikrikalan and Bijwasan are filled with BS-VI and in the next 10-15 days, the higher grade may be completely on stream.

Singh said the supply of higher grade may affect optimised operations of the company’s refineries.

Experts, on the other hand, say that though the upgrade may lead to better performance and efficiency, comprehensive benefits could only be reaped once engines are shifted to BS-VI norms.

“We will be facing a marginal throughput loss at the refinery front as the refineries are not yet fully updated to the higher grade Through upgraded technology, we are coming up with BS-VI from BS-IV refineries. Now, it is the turn of automobile manufacturers to come up with higher grade vehicles to suit such as the measure may not be completely effective without them stepping in,” Singh said.

The advanced introduction of BS-VI in will also give automobile firms opportunities to market-test their models before a pan-India roll-out in April 2020.

Sources said oil marketing companies (OMCs) may suffer a Rs 1 billion loss as they are not passing on it to consumers. According to the Statistical Hand Book, released by the state government recently, consumed 12,67,000 metric tonnes of and 9,02,000 metric tonnes of in the last financial year.

According to the specifications, BS-VI limits the amount of sulphur to 10 parts per million (ppm) from 50 ppm in BS-IV. This specification is aligned to the corresponding European specifications.

The company sources revealed that pumps in already have around 30-40 ppm supplied, and by April 1, it will be 10 ppm meeting the new norms. “From April 1, vehicles in will release less carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbon, nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulphur and particulate matter (PM) compared to BS IV,” said an expert.

According to estimates, BS-VI compliant vehicles will reduce nitrogen oxides (NOx) emission by 68 per cent, and vehicles by 25 per cent. Cancer-causing particulate matter emissions from will also come down by around 80 per cent.

India had decided to skip BS-V and move directly to BS-VI in January 2016.

“The companies have not given any specific instruction to us regarding the and how to manage it. I understand that refining costs may go up as they are supplying far more efficient grade of For dealers and consumers, it may not have any implication initially,” said A D Satyanarayan, President, Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers.

Shifting to a higher quality is part of a strategy by India to reduce carbon emissions by 33-35 per cent and to increase renewable energy capacity to 40 per cent by 2030 as part of its commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention (UNFCCC) on Climate Change for a global climate pact.