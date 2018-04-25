RTI Act under siege, may slow down India's fight against corruption

With almost 6 million applications filed every year, India’s is the world’s most extensively used transparency legislation. However, the government’s proposed amendments to the Act threaten the very foundations of this empowering law.

Attempt to dilute the Act

In April 2017 the government put out a set of Draft Rules proposing amendments to the Act. They include permitting the withdrawal of appeals based on a written communication by the appellant and the closure of an query upon the death of the appellant. This means information seekers could be browbeaten into withdrawing applications. Also, if the death of an appellant leads to the automatic closure of the query, information seekers and whistle- blowers will be even more vulnerable to assault than they already are.

Another proposed amendment allows central and state governments to fix the salaries of the (IC), which have so far been on a par with those of the officials of the Election Commission. “If the government decides the salaries of ICs the independence of the commissions could be compromised,” says Anjali Bhardwaj of SatarkNagarikSangathan (SNS), a citizen rights body based in Delhi.

Information delayed, information denied

A March 2018 study on the efficiency of India’s State Information Commissions conducted by SNS and the Centre for Equity Studies (CES) gives insights into the problems that beset the mechanism. The Act lays down that an query is to be replied to within 30 days of its receipt by the IC. However, the study found that if a query were to be filed in West Bengal today, it would be addressed only in 43 years!





campaigner Amitava Choudhury filed an application in 2008 seeking information on appointments under the West Bengal College Service Commission. When he did not get a reply, he filed a complaint in 2009. That complaint was heard only this year.He’s still awaiting the information he’d asked for.

MahitiAdhikar Gujarat Pahel, which operates an helpline in Gujarat, estimates that barely three out of 10 queries they help citizens file get a reply within the stipulated 30 days. “The rest go into first and second appeals. In many cases, the delay in receiving information makes it impossible to effectively address the issue,” says MAGP’s Pankti Jog. Adds Amrita Johri of Rozi Roti AdhikarAbhiyan, a network of organisations in Delhi which work in the field of food security, “We come across dozens of people suffering because of the delay in receiving information under the law.”

Non-implementation of suo motu disclosure

Many of theRTI applications, especially those related to government social security entitlements, need not have been filed at all had the public authorities disclosed the information suomotu as stipulated under Section Four of the Act. As Bhardwaj points out, “As many as 70 per cent of the applications relate to information that should have been proactively provided under Section 4 of the Act.”

35 per cent rejection of applications

Often, queries are rejected on the grounds that the information, if revealed, could endanger national security, personal privacy, copyright and other such rights listed under Sections eight, nine, 11 and 24 of the law. However, in its annual report of 2016-17, the Central Information Commission states that 35 per cent of applications were rejected for reasons listed under ‘others’. “Given that the other reasons listed encompass all the limitations to information as laid down by the law, one can only wonder why 35 per cent of the applications were rejected,” says Johri.

Manpower crunch

Delayed appointments to the State Information Commissions is one of the biggest reasons for the high pendency rates of queries. The SNS-CES study found that the State Information Commissions of Maharashtra, Nagaland and Gujarat were functioning without a during the period of the study. “SICs in Kerala and Odisha were working without their full quota of commissioners,” says Johri. “This means that people seeking information from public authorities have little recourse to the independent appellate mechanism if their right to information is violated”.

Activists also question the practice of appointing retired bureaucrats as “In West Bengal, for example, the State retired as chief secretary of the state,” says Amitava Choudhury. “Can they, with their close ties to the bureaucracy, be impartial?”

Activists believe that the problems can easily be solved if there is the political will to do so. Till then, India’s campaign against corruption could slow down to a crawl.