SBI slashes penalty for not maintaining minimum balance from Rs 50 to Rs 15

SBI on Tuesday said that it has reduced the penalty for non maintenance of the stipulated average minimum balance (AMB) in a customer's account. The charges for non-maintenance of AMB for customers in metro and urban centres have been reduced from a maximum of Rs 50 per month to Rs 15, excluding GST. Similarly, the charges for semi-urban and rural centres have been revised from Rs 40 to Rs 12 and Rs 10 respectively. The bank, in a press release, said the cut in fines will benefit 250 million account holders out of its 410 million savings account holders. The breakdown of previous and new charges are as follows:
Metro & Urban (AMB Rs. 3000/-) Existing Charges per month Proposed Charges per month Shortfall < = 50% Rs 30/- +GST Rs 10/- +GST Shortfall > 50 – 75% Rs 40/- +GST Rs 12/- +GST Shortfall > 75% Rs 50/- +GST Rs 15/- +GST Semi-Urban (AMB Rs. 2000/-) Shortfall < = 50% Rs 20/- +GST Rs 7.50 +GST Shortfall > 50 – 75% Rs 30/- +GST Rs 10.00 +GST Shortfall > 75% Rs 40/- +GST Rs.12.00+GST Rural (AMB Rs. 1,000/-) Shortfall < = 50% Rs 20/- +GST Rs 5.00 +GST Shortfall > 50 – 75% Rs 30/- +GST Rs 7.50 +GST Shortfall > 75% Rs 40/- +GST Rs 10.00 +GST
