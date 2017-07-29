Short-term turbulence in telecom sector

In 2003 Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal had predicted that eventually only four players would survive in telecom. That might have looked a wayward prediction, considering the fact that just five years later there were 13 telcos in the market. But Mittal seems to have the last laugh, especially after the disruption that the entry of Reliance Jio has unleashed on the industry in the past 10 months. Telcos say that turbulence in the sector will continue over the next 12-24 months. But what will emerge is a stable and stronger telecom regime. They say the number of players will go ...