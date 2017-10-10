States may get room to buy commodities in price crash

The Centre is looking at ways to compensate farmers for a sudden drop in open market prices of commodities, including giving states freedom to purchase farm produce other than grains as and when required. A national price deficit scheme, on the lines of a direct compensation scheme implemented in Madhya Pradesh recently, is also being considered. Sources said senior Madhya Pradesh officials were recently in the Capital to apprise the Centre about the scheme and its performance. States might be allowed to cushion the blow on farmers via a proposed market assurance scheme. It ...