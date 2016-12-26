Strong law against benami property: Modi defends changes in note ban rules

Vows to take forward the fight against unaccounted money and corruption

Dismissing the criticism of frequent changes in rules after demonetisation, Prime Minister on Sunday alleged that those who cannot endorse corruption and black money openly are relentlessly finding fault with his government. He vowed to take forward the fight against unaccounted money and corruption by implementing a strong law against properties.



“I assure you this is just the beginning in our fight against corruption. We have to win this war. There is no question of stopping... there is no question of retreat,” said Modi, under sharp attack from the Opposition over demonetisation, with Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi levelling allegations of “personal corruption” against him.



In his last monthly address this year in the Mann ki Baat programme, Modi defended the changes in the rules related to deposits and withdrawals, saying these have been done to reduce people’s problems and defeat the forces which are out to thwart his government’s fight against black money and corruption.



“Being a sensitive government, it amends rules as required, keeping the convenience of the people as its foremost consideration, so that citizens are not subjected to hardships,” said Modi. At the same time, it has to come out with “antidotes” against new tactics of the “murky enterprise of perfidy and corruption”.



“People, who cannot endorse corruption and black money openly, resort to searching for faults of the government relentlessly,” he said, lashing out at critics.



He said that some people who are spreading rumours that political parties enjoy all concessions and exemptions “are wrong” and asserted that “all are equal before law” and they have to abide by it.



The PM criticised the Opposition for not allowing Parliament to function and said he wanted a good discussion on this campaign as well as on political funding, had both Houses run properly.



Modi also talked about the property law that came into being in 1988, but neither its rules were framed, nor was it notified and laid dormant for years.



“We have retrieved it and turned it into an incisive law against property. In the coming days, this law will also become operational. For the benefit of the nation, for the benefit of the people, whatever needs to be done will be accorded our top priority,” he said.



“I assure you that this is not the end. This is just the beginning in our fight against corruption. We have to win this war against corruption and black money. There is no question of stopping or going back in this fight. With wishes of 1.25 billion people, there is no question of retreat,” he said.



Modi sought the cooperation of the public in making the “war on corruption” a success and said the wrongdoings of some were being caught only with the support of common people who were coming forward with concrete information about hoarders.



Lauding people’s role, he said, “They have not only braved hardships, but have also powerfully responded to those limited few who have been trying to mislead them.”



Adding, “It was my earnest wish that the ongoing campaign against corruption and black money, including the realm of political parties and political funding, be discussed extensively in the Parliament. Had the House functioned properly, there would have been comprehensive deliberation.



“Some people are spreading rumours that political parties enjoy all kinds of concessions. These people are absolutely in the wrong. The law applies equally to all. Whether it is an individual, an organisation or a political party, everyone has to abide by law and one will have to,” he said.



Giving a push to his plea for cashless economy, Modi also launched two new schemes for traders and customers that will dole out 15,000 prizes every day to those making digital transactions.



“So many rumours were spread, even the fight against corruption and black money was sought to be tainted with shades of communalism,” he lamented.



“Somebody spread a rumour that the spelling on the currency note was faulty, someone said salt prices had spiralled, someone proclaimed that the Rs 2,000 note would also be withdrawn, even Rs 500- and Rs 100-denomination notes were rumoured to be on their way out. But I have seen that despite rampant rumour mongering, citizens have stood firm with their faith intact,” the PM said.



