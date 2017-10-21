Surat to get its own international diamond exchange in three years

The fragmented and largely unorganised polishing and trading industry in the city is set to organise itself at a single location as gets its own international exchange in three years from now.



After a delay of two years, the Bourse (SDB) has finally awarded a contract to Ltd. which will begin construction work from October 25 and complete it on a turnkey basis in 36 months, as per the bourse's committee members.



What Bourse gets 6.6 million sq ft area as against 4.5 msf in US, 5 msf in Dubai Rs 2,400 cr project, of which Rs 1,500 cr construction cost 11 towers of 11 storeys each Can house offices, work places for over 12,000 merchants Modern security & surveillance tech including face recognition, visitor monitoring Part of larger Dream City, built on lines of in terms of smart features

Part of the 2000-acre wide Dream City, which is being equipped with smart city features on the lines of the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), will see state-of-the-art surveillance and security technology to monitor and safeguard the precious gems' business at its premises.is being set up as an independent international exchange on the lines of existing bourses in New York, Antwerp, Hong Kong and Dubai."Security is the top-most priority and high-end technology will be adopted for the same. For instance, face recognition and related technology will be adopted to restrict direct entry for non-members. Visitors will have to go through strict security protocol and there will be continuous monitoring of visitors and a positive or negative report will be prepared as per the same," said Dinesh Navadia, committee member, and regional chairman of Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).When compared with international bourses in other parts of the world, stands at 6.6 million square feet of area as against 4.5 million sq ft in the US and 5 million sq ft in Dubai, making it the largest, Navadia claimed. Currently, the only existing international bourse in India - Bharat Bourse (BDB) - has a total construction area of 2 million square feet. It has nine inter-connected towers and houses 2,500 offices.At completion, will house 11 inter-connected towers of 11 storeys each and can accommodate over 12000 merchants through offices of various sizes.After former Gujarat chief minister had laid its foundation stone along with the Dream City, had seen delay in terms of height approvals. Post sanctioning of an international airport in Surat, Airport Authority of India (AAI) had come up with a new notification for its height, bringing it down from the earlier 94 metres to 54 metres."We saw some delay in getting final height approval, after which the real work on the bourse began. It will be completed at a project cost of Rs 2400 crore, of which Rs 1500 crore is the construction cost," Navadia added. Already, total 4,250 members of the committee have signed up for small and large offices at the bourse.Bourse has been often pitched against Bharat Bourse. However, according to industry veterans, with a Rs 1 lakh crore worth of rough diamonds and Rs 1.50 lakh crore worth polished diamonds exports, India is well poised to get two bourses."If US can have 2-3 such bourses, India being the largest market, especially in terms of polishing, does need more than one. The industry in is quite fragmented into 4-5 different business centres in various areas. These need to be consolidated and brought to a single place which can be done at SDB," said Praveenshankar Pandya, Chairman ofUnlike some diamantaires in who believe that almost 70 per cent of business could move from BDB to SDB, Anoop Mehta, president of the Bharat Bourse is of the view that both will play a complementary role."Mumbai has historically been a trading hub and has multiple international flights unlike Efficiency wise in trading, Mumbai will always continue to maintain its hold. However, the smaller traders and cutters in need to be organised. Plus, the manufacturing strength of will complement the trading strength of Mumbai. Hence, Bourse will do that by acting as a feeder to Bharat Bourse," Mehta told Business Standard.Having awarded a construction contract, the committee will soon begin work on awarding IT infrastructure contracts in near future for the technology features.Meanwhile, apart from SDB, Dream City will also house international banking and insurance facilities, world class security surveillance, dedicated custom house, freight forwarding and consolidation facilities, dedicated connecting corridors to airport and highways, integrated smart residential housing projects, entertainment and recreation facilities, hospitals and sports complex, among other things, on the lines of GIFT City-like smart features.Being built as a smart city, the enabled Dream City will see basic and technological infrastructure such as committed power supply, drinking water and drainage system, smart conveyance system, supportive back-up mechanisms, international convention centre, international school and colleges, and five star hotels and restaurants.To be constructed on an area of 15 million sq ft, the Dream City would see an estimated cost of Rs 1,25,000 crore.