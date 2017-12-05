Revised Foreign Trade Policy calls for focus away from subsidies

Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday unveiled more incentives to boost labour-intensive and employment-oriented merchandise and services exports while releasing the much-awaited mid-term review of the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20. The annual incentive increased by 33.8 per cent or Rs 8,450 crore.



This financial year (FY18), it will be an additional incentive of Rs 2,816 crore.



This will benefit leather, handicraft, carpets, sports goods, agriculture, marine, electronic components, and project exports in merchandise, and legal, accounting, architecture, and education in services. Exporters demanded the incentives be extended to other sectors as well since they were facing challenging times because of demonetisation last year and the (GST) roll-out this year.The government assured exporters that it would release their blocked funds expeditiously, but advised them to file forms correctly, as many were filing for more input credit than taxes paid. It, however, disputed the claim that Rs 50,000 crore of exporters’ money was stuck in yet-to-be-cleared refunds.The policy also did not say anything on achieving the target of $900-billion exports by 2020. There were speculations that the target would be truncated and the focus shifted to exploring new markets and new products, as well as in increasing India’s share in the traditional markets and products.The commerce department announced an increase in the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) incentives for two sub-sectors of textiles — readymade garments and made-ups — from 2 per cent to 4 per cent. This translates into an annual incentive of Rs 2,743 crore. The increase had been announced earlier and was reiteratedPrabhu said the FTP would provide an “additional annual incentive of Rs749 crore for the leather sector, Rs 921 crore for handmade carpets of silk, handloom, coir, and jute products, Rs 1,354 crore for agriculture products, Rs759 crore for marine products, Rs 369 crore for telecom and electronic components, and Rs193 crore for medical equipment”.The government has also increased existing MEIS incentives by 2 percentage points for exports of medium and small enterprises. This would be an annual amount of Rs 4,567 crore.The Services Exports from India Scheme (SEIS) incentives have also been increased by 2 percentage points, amounting to Rs 1,140 crore.The department has also abolished the for transfer and sale of these scrips to zero from 12 per cent, increased the validity period for these tradeable papers to 24 months from 18 months.The round-the-clock customs clearance facility has been extended at 19 sea ports and 17 air cargo complexes. Through export promotion of capital goods and the 100 per cent EoU scheme, exporters have been extended the benefit of sourcing inputs and capital goods from abroad, as well as domestic suppliers for exports without upfront payment of theMerchant exporters have been allowed to pay nominal of 0.1 per cent for procuring goods from domestic suppliers for exports.Making a case for reduction of export subsidies, the policy said that the current WTO rules as well as those under negotiation envisage their eventual phasing out. "This is a pointer to the direction that export promotion efforts will have to take in future -- towards more fundamental systemic measures rather than incentives and subsidies alone".Commerce Secretary Rita Teotia said while global trade had begun to pick up, it was emerging market economies that had been witnessing more growth. “We have to capture these markets,” she said.She said the MEIS covered 8,000 product lines — two-third of the total.Federation of Indian Export Organisations President Ganesh Kumar Gupta said the MEIS should be extended to other exports, since they were also facing numerous challenges.He said a one-time relaxation to meet export obligation could be provided to industry, so that they could escape the penal provisions.Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said the refunds were being given to exporters expeditiously. However, engineering export body EEPC India Chairman T S Bhasin demanded faster clearance of refunds.