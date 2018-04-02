Upswing in GST revenue trends: Rs 892.64 bn collected in March, says Adhia

There has been an upswing in Goods and Service Tax revenue collection trends what with Rs 892.64 bn being collected in March, said Finance Secretary Hashmukh Adhia.

He said e-way rollout has been successful so far and there's been no glitch as of now and that intra-state rollout will be announced soon.

Adhia said collection in 2017-18 exceeded target and that government is on course to achieve revised fiscal deficit goal.

GST refunds of Rs 176.16 bn have been given till now, said the CBEC Chairman.

259,000 e-way bills have been generated on first day of rollout and 289,000 e-way bills have been generated till 3 pm on Monday, said the GSTN CEO.





68.4 million income tax returns have been filed this year as against 54.3 million last year, said CBDT Chairman.

9.95 million new assessees have been added to income tax net and collections in FY18 are at Rs 9.95 trillion as compared to Rs 9.8 trillion target.