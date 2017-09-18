Will use artificial intelligence to nab shell companies: P P Chaudhary

P P Chaudhary, the newly-appointed minister of state for corporate affairs, is monitoring and coordinating actions against shell companies. He tells Veena Mani & Indivjal Dhasmana that the government is trying to find the beneficiaries of the 209,0000 companies that have not filed statutory returns. Chaudhary says there may be cases where “even domestic help could be part of the board of directors”. Edited excerpts: This government has initiated action against shell companies on a bigger scale than the previous governments. What was the trigger? Misuse of the ...