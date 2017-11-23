ASI Invites Applications For Assistant Anthropologist Through UPSC

The (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of (Cultural Anthropology Division) for Department of Culture, (ASI) under Ministry of Culture. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till November 30, 2017 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is 3 reserved for UR (1), OBC (2), SC (0) and ST (0). The qualified candidates would be paid as PB-2 Rs.9300-34800/- with Grade Pay Rs. 4600/- (Pre-revised) Corresponding LEVEL-7 in the Pay Matrix of 7th CPC. So far the job location is concerned; the candidate would be posted in Kolkata. The post carries probation of two years.



Eligibility Parameters:



Age: Not exceeding 30 years as on normal closing date. Not exceeding 33 years for Other Backward Classes candidates as on normal closing date in respect of the vacancies reserved for them. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/U.T. Government Servant up to Five years as per instruction/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time.



Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in Anthropology of a recognized University or equivalent with evidence of specialization in Cultural Anthropology.



Experience: About one year research experience in the field of Cultural Anthropology. (About one year experience means not less than nine months.



Roles and Responsibilities:



To conduct research work in the field of Cultural/Social Anthropology, collection of data and analysis and report writing.

To assist sectional Head as and when required.

Visit the official online portal of here.

Search for the New Registration and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your Registration ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for the post ‘Assistant Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division)’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your Registration ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.