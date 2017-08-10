CBSE announces Class 12 Compartmental Exam Results. Check it here

The results of or Class 12 Compartmental Examination 2017 are now available at the official website of the (CBSE). The Board declared the results on August 9 (Wednesday). Candidates can check the official site to view their results. The Class 12 compartmental examination was conducted on Monday, July 17, for all the subjects. An official notification issued earlier on June 16 (Friday) from the Board officials stated that the probable date for the declaration of results for this exam would be in second week of August. They faced a lot of queries regarding the date of announcement. However the official declared that no enquiries about the exact date of result will be entertained.



The Board along with the examination of theory papers organized practical examination for the candidates who could not clear papers of practical subjects. And the Candidates taking up the compartmental exam in a subject (with practical work project) had to to appear in theory only if they had passed practical papers. The practical exams were conducted at the center of theory examination in just three days following the theory examination. Following the examination results, the Board had also notified two committees to check the matter of discrepancies in the evaluation process. This decision was taken after the students had alleged discrepancies in evaluation. A confirmed that the board took a prompt decision to set up two committees comprising senior officers to look into the problems related to the evaluation processes being followed.

How to check your results: To check your results, candidates will need to enter roll number, school code, and center number.



Visit cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

For nic.in, click on the ‘Result‘ tab

Provide your class 12 compartment exam roll number, school code, and center number.

Click the Submit button.

Your result will be displayed. Print it out for future use.

Click on ‘ Class 12 (Compartment) Examination, 2017 results ‘link.

Provide your class 12 compartment exam roll number, school code, and center number.

Click the Submit button and print out your results.

