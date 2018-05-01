CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result 2018 won't be delayed: All you must know

2018, CBSE Class 12 result: An Official of the Central Board Of Secondary (CBSE) has said that the re-test of the Class 12 Economics paper, held on April 25, nearly a month after it was leaked, will not delay declaration of results. Students can check their CBSE Class 12 and Class 11 results on CBSE's official website or cbseresults.nic.in.

"The results will be declared on time as the evaluation is in advanced stage despite re-exam of economics paper. We have rigorously followed up with schools to send more evaluators than the required number," a senior Board Official said. There were also reports of the CBSE's Class 10 mathematics paper being leaked, but the board decided against its re-test, saying class 10 was just an "internal segment" of school system. The reports of the leak of the CBSE papers had caused disappointment among students across the country last month. In Delhi, students held protests accusing the CBSE of negligence and demanded immediate action against the guilty.

According to Delhi Police, the class 12 economics paper was leaked on 23 March - three days before the scheduled date of the examination.

Top 10 highlights of CBSE Class 12 and 10 exams 2018:

1. Retest of economics paper will not delay results: There will be no delay in CBSE Class 12 results due to re-test following CBSE paper leak.



2. SC dismisses another plea for CBI probe into CBSE paper leak case: The petition alleged that the CBSE gave the order to protect the "real culprits" within the body and demanded that it be quashed, but a bench of justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao said that the court would not like to the interfere with the conduct of the re-examination.

"We cannot interfere with the decision of CBSE. On this very ground this petition stands dismissed," the bench said, noting the top court had earlier dismissed similar prayers.

The counsel appearing for petitioner social activist Sanjoy Sachdev said that the CBSE is not a statutory authority and it had no authority to conduct the re-examination.

3. Google ties up with CBSE for results, exam-related info: Tech giant Google said it has collaborated with Central Board Of Secondary Education(CBSE) to allow students check their results on its platform. "Starting from Monday with the JEE Main exam results, the Cbse is enabling students to look up exam results directly on the google search page," Google said in a statement.

This will help students quickly, securely, and seamlessly locate their exam score on their Smartphone or desktop, it added.

4. CBSE Class 12 result 2018 and class 10 result date: According to sources, CBSE will announce the Central Board of Secondary CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2018 on May 26 i.e. third week of May.

5. STEPS TO CHECK CBSE CLASS 12 AND CLASS 10 RESULT 2018:



— Go to the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in

— Click on CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 or CBSE Class 10th Result 2018

— Enter your admit card details and get your 2018 or CBSE Class 12 Result 2018

— Download your 2018 for future reference

Students can access their results via SMS charged at 50 paise per SMS