CEE Kerala announced first allotment for 5-year LLB course

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala announced the first phase of allotment for admission to integrated five-year Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) courses at cee.kerala.gov.in. The announcement was published on the official websites www.cee.kerala.gov.in and on August 13, 2017.



The first phase of centralized allotment is for admission to government and private self-financing law colleges of the state for the year 2016-17. The allotment is based on the online options registered till 5:00 PM on August 8, 2017.



allotment result 2017

Candidates who have received allotment have to report for admission to the principal of the allotted colleges from August 14, 2017 to August 18, 2017. The aspirants must carry the allotment memo and original documents as specified in clause 16 of the prospectus. As per the government orders, they should also remit the complete fees in the allotted college at the time of admission.



has asked principals of the allotted colleges to approve and submit the list of admitted candidates through Online Admission Management System (OAMS) on 18 August 2017 by 5:30 PM.



Candidates who do not join the allotted colleges on the specified dates, according to the official notification, will lose their present allotment and also the higher order options. They will not be considered for further allotments.



Centralized Allotment Process 2017

The allotment to all the courses for all categories is made through a centralized allotment process (CAP), which is a Single Window System (SWS) of allotment based on the options submitted online by the candidates, who have been included in the rank list and category lists prepared by the CEE based on the entrance examination.



Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check ranks:



Log on to the official website www.cee-kerala.org Click on LLB 5-Year: First Phase Allotment Published on the homepage Under LLB 5 Year 2017 First Phase Allotment Published, click on Login to Candidate Portal to Print Allotment Memo Enter Application Number, Password and Code The allotment memo will be displayed Download and take a print out

SSLC or any relevant school records/birth certificate/passport/other valid document to prove date of birth in original. Original mark list and pass certificate of the qualifying examination Transfer certificate and conduct certificate from the institution where the candidate studied last Two copies of recent passport size photograph Applicant who is employed or trainee in Government/ Quasi Government/ Banks etc. will have to, at the time of interview, produce a relieving order and a certificate of good conduct from the head of the institution where the candidate was employed Candidate who passed their qualifying examination from Universities/ Boards outside the state will have to produce an eligibility certificate from the concerned university in Kerala, to the effect that the qualifying examination has been recognized by the University The student who qualifies from other universities should produce migration certificate at the time of admission Originals of all the uploaded documents/certificates (to prove nativity / reservation/ fee concession) Any other certificates/documents required to be furnished as per the prospectus/ notifications/ allotment memo.

As per a note on the official website of CEE, the details of candidate’s roll number, allotment details, tuition fees, deposit if any etc are available on the allotment memo.The course comprises study for a minimum period of five academic years. The last six months of the final year of the course includes regular course of practical training. Candidates should also have regular attendance for the requisite number of lectures, tutorials, moot courts and other practical training.In addition to the data sheet and allotment memo issued by the CEE, candidates have to furnish certain other documents at the time of admission. The documents include:The is a double degree integrated course combining bachelors’ degree course as designed by the university concerned in any discipline of study together with the bachelors’ degree course in law, which shall be of not less than five years duration leading to the integrated degree in the respective discipline of knowledge and law together. The degree is in conformity with rules framed by the Bar Council of India by virtue of its powers under the Advocates Act, 1961.The course will consist of a regular course of study for a minimum period of five academic years. The last 6 months of the final year of the course will include regular course of practical training. The course of study in law shall be by regular attendance for the requisite number of lectures, tutorials, moot courts and other practical training.The degree obtained after successful completion of the course will be recognized for the purpose of enrolment as Advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961.For any queries, candidates can contact at the helpline numbers: 0471- 2339101, 2339102, 2339103, 2339104.