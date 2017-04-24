Dena Bank to recruit 900 POs through PGDBF course

-
Dena Bank is looking at appointing about 900 eligible candidates through a 12-month postgraduate diploma in banking and finance (PGDBF) course.
The certificate course conducted in Amity University will include 9-month on-campus program and three-month on-the-job training programme in Dena Bank Branch. On completion of both, the candidates will be offered appointment in the bank as probationary officers (POs) in junior management grade scale-I (JMGS-I).
Dates to remember
|Events
|Dates
|Start date for online registration
|April 18, 2017
|Online payment of application fees
|April 18, 2017 to May 9, 2017
|Last date for online registration
|May 9, 2017
|Download of call letter for examination
|After May 30, 2017
|Date of examination (tentative)
|June 11, 2017
A total of 300 students per batch will be selected for admission to Amity University through this current selection exercise for 2017-18 (April 2017 to December 2017). The course will be conducted in three batches.
Eligibility criteria
Graduation degree with a minimum 60% (55% for SC/ST/PWD) marks in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification as such recognized by Central Government is a must. The graduation percentage/class as appearing in the Final Year / semester / consolidated mark-sheet & Provisional / Degree Certificate will be taken into consideration for eligibility. If called for interview, the candidate will have to produce a certificate issued by the appropriate authority inter alia stating that the norms of the University regarding conversion of grade into percentage and the percentage of marks scored by the candidate in terms of norms.
Eligible candidate must be within 20 – 29 years age bracket as on April 1, 2017. He or she must have been born not earlier than April 1, 1988 and not later than April 1, 1998, both dates inclusive. There is three years age relaxation for other backward class (OBC) non-creamy and fiver years for scheduled caste and tribe (SC/ST).
IBPS PO exam scores are not required, so freshers and experienced candidates are also eligible to apply.
Application process
Candidates can apply online from April 18, 2017 to May 9, 2017 through bank’s official website. No other mode of application will be accepted. Step-by-step guide on how to apply:
Visit bank’s website www.denabank.co.in.
Click on Recruitment tab
Click on the link Applications for PGDBF Course for prospective Probationary Officers in the Bank – 2017
Click on the link Dena Bank- Admission test for PGDBF Course - Click here to register & apply online
Click on New Registration
Fill in your correct details
Upload the scanned signature and photograph
Take a print of the generated application
Make the fee payment
Take a print out of the e-receipt for future reference
Before applying online, candidates should scan their photograph and signature as per required specifications.
The application fee of Rs.400 (for General/OBC) and Rs.50 (SC/ST/PWD) should be paid through online mode only before May 9, 2017. The payment can be made using debit cards/ credit cards/ Internet banking.
Call letters for exam and personal interview that contain details of venue must be downloaded from their website 10 days before the test. Candidates also need to carry the application and e-receipt at the time of exam.
Selection process
Candidates shall be selected through process comprising online exam followed by group discussions (GD) and personal interviews (PI).
Applicants who have been shortlisted will have to appear for a written exam, consisting of two papers objective and descriptive, scheduled for June 11, 2017. It will be an online test for 2 and half hours. Wrong answers in objective test will attract negative marks, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question, for the online test.
There will be cutoffs for each test and also on the total score. Candidates who bag qualifier score in objective test will be allowed to appear for descriptive test.
Candidates must obtain minimum marks to qualify for GD and PI. The aggregate marks of candidates qualifying in the online test will be arranged in descending order in each category and the candidates in the order of merit, subject to for times the number of intake in each category, will be called for GD and
PI. The qualifying marks in GD and PI will be as decided by the bank.
Along with the call letters and information handout, a sample test will also be uploaded on the site. Candidates can take the sample test to familiarize themselves with the nature of exam and questions.
The final merit list for selection will be on the basis of performance in Online Test (objective + descriptive), Group Discussion (GD) and Interview.
|Type
|Name of the test
|No. of questions
|Max. marks
|Duration
|Objective test
|Reasoning
|50
|50
|2 hours
|Quantitative Aptitude
|50
|50
|General Awareness (related to Banking Industry)
|50
|50
|English Language
|50
|50
|Descriptive test
|English Language
|02
|50
|30 minutes
|Group discussion
|NA
|20
|Personal Interview
|NA
|80
|Total
|350
Candidates will have to submit self-attested photocopy of the graduation degree/ mark sheet indicating 'Pass' and other educational testimonials at the time of GD/Interview".
Course fees
The cost of undergoing the PGDBF course is Rs. 3,00,000, which can be paid by availing a loan from Dena bank. The EMIs for education loan will be deducted from the salary only after the candidate gets the appointment. The repayment will continue for a period of seven years (84 months)
Bond of minimum service period
The officers recruited will have to execute a non-transferrable bond of Rs. 2,00,000 for a period of four years, effective from the date of joining the course. The candidates will have to work for Dena Bank on recruitment as PO for a period of at least 3 years on completion of the programme. The candidate leaving the job during the period of service bond will be liable to pay the service bond amount.
Stipends
A stipend of Rs. 2,500 per month would be paid to candidates during the classroom training and Rs.7,500 during the 3-month internship period. After 5 years of satisfactory service, the bank will consider reimbursement (return) of fees to the candidates.
About Dena Bank
Founded on May 26, 1938, Dena Bank is one of the oldest public sector banks in India with branches across all major cities of India.
Currently, the bank has a total of 13,900 employees. Dena Bank has joined the list of banks such as Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Maharashtra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank etc to conduct PO recruitments partnering with private educational institutes, rather than through IBPS common selection process.