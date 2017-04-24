Dena Bank to recruit 900 POs through PGDBF course

is looking at appointing about 900 eligible candidates through a 12-month postgraduate diploma in banking and finance (PGDBF) course.



The certificate course conducted in will include 9-month on-campus program and three-month on-the-job training programme in Branch. On completion of both, the candidates will be offered appointment in the bank as probationary officers (POs) in junior management grade scale-I (JMGS-I).



Dates to remember



Events Dates Start date for registration April 18, 2017 payment of application fees April 18, 2017 to May 9, 2017 Last date for registration May 9, 2017 Download of call letter for examination After May 30, 2017 Date of examination (tentative) June 11, 2017

Type Name of the test No. of questions Max. marks Duration Objective test Reasoning 50 50 2 hours Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 General Awareness (related to Banking Industry) 50 50 English Language 50 50 Descriptive test English Language 02 50 30 minutes Group discussion NA 20 Personal Interview NA 80 Total 350

A total of 300 students per batch will be selected for admission to through this current selection exercise for 2017-18 (April 2017 to December 2017). The course will be conducted in three batches.Graduation degree with a minimum 60% (55% for SC/ST/PWD) marks in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification as such recognized by Central Government is a must. The graduation percentage/class as appearing in the Final Year / semester / consolidated mark-sheet & Provisional / Degree Certificate will be taken into consideration for If called for interview, the candidate will have to produce a certificate issued by the appropriate authority inter alia stating that the norms of the University regarding conversion of grade into percentage and the percentage of marks scored by the candidate in terms of norms.Eligible candidate must be within 20 – 29 years age bracket as on April 1, 2017. He or she must have been born not earlier than April 1, 1988 and not later than April 1, 1998, both dates inclusive. There is three years age relaxation for other backward class (OBC) non-creamy and fiver years for scheduled caste and tribe (SC/ST).IBPS scores are not required, so freshers and experienced candidates are also eligible to apply.Candidates can apply from April 18, 2017 to May 9, 2017 through bank’s official website. No other mode of application will be accepted. Step-by-step guide on how to apply:Visit bank’s website www.denabank.co.in Click on Recruitment tabClick on the link Applications for PGDBF Course for prospective Probationary Officers in the Bank – 2017Click on the link Dena Bank- Admission test for PGDBF Course - Click here to register & apply onlineClick on New RegistrationFill in your correct detailsUpload the scanned signature and photographTake a print of the generated applicationMake the fee paymentTake a print out of the e-receipt for future referenceBefore applying online, candidates should scan their photograph and signature as per required specifications.The application fee of Rs.400 (for General/OBC) and Rs.50 (SC/ST/PWD) should be paid through mode only before May 9, 2017. The payment can be made using debit cards/ credit cards/ Internet banking.Call letters for and personal interview that contain details of venue must be downloaded from their website 10 days before the test. Candidates also need to carry the application and e-receipt at the time ofCandidates shall be selected through process comprising followed by group discussions (GD) and personal interviews (PI).Applicants who have been shortlisted will have to appear for a written exam, consisting of two papers objective and descriptive, scheduled for June 11, 2017. It will be an test for 2 and half hours. Wrong answers in objective test will attract negative marks, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question, for the test.There will be cutoffs for each test and also on the total score. Candidates who bag qualifier score in objective test will be allowed to appear for descriptive test.Candidates must obtain minimum marks to qualify for GD and PI. The aggregate marks of candidates qualifying in the test will be arranged in descending order in each category and the candidates in the order of merit, subject to for times the number of intake in each category, will be called for GD andPI. The qualifying marks in GD and PI will be as decided by the bank.Along with the call letters and information handout, a sample test will also be uploaded on the site. Candidates can take the sample test to familiarize themselves with the nature of and questions.The final merit list for selection will be on the basis of performance in Test (objective + descriptive), Group Discussion (GD) and Interview.Candidates will have to submit self-attested photocopy of the graduation degree/ mark sheet indicating 'Pass' and other educational testimonials at the time of GD/Interview".The cost of undergoing the PGDBF course is Rs. 3,00,000, which can be paid by availing a loan from The EMIs for loan will be deducted from the salary only after the candidate gets the appointment. The repayment will continue for a period of seven years (84 months)The officers recruited will have to execute a non-transferrable bond of Rs. 2,00,000 for a period of four years, effective from the date of joining the course. The candidates will have to work for on recruitment as for a period of at least 3 years on completion of the programme. The candidate leaving the job during the period of service bond will be liable to pay the service bond amount.A stipend of Rs. 2,500 per month would be paid to candidates during the classroom training and Rs.7,500 during the 3-month internship period. After 5 years of satisfactory service, the bank will consider reimbursement (return) of fees to the candidates.Founded on May 26, 1938, is one of the oldest public sector banks in India with branches across all major cities of India.Currently, the bank has a total of 13,900 employees. has joined the list of banks such as Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Maharashtra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank etc to conduct recruitments partnering with private educational institutes, rather than through IBPS common selection process.