IBPS Clerk 2017-18: Admit Cards And Exam Details. Steps To Download

Admit Cards for IBPS Clerk Exam 2017-18 are released today by the (IBPS). Candidates can visit the official site to download the same. The Registration for IBPS Clerk 2017 examination had begun on September 12, 2017 Tuesday and closed on October 03, 2017 (Tuesday). The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set conduct the IBPS Clerk Exam 2017-18 at two levels; Preliminary and Main. The prelim exam will be conducted in the first week of December 2017 i.e. 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th and the Main on January 21, 2018. The IBPS conducts these exams every year to recruit the capable candidates for clerical posts in the banks (Participating Organizations) that participate in this recruitment program. Those students who score minimum qualifying marks in the prelim become eligible for the Main exam.



Candidates who will qualify in Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main examination. Depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2018-19 based on the business needs of the Participating Organizations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organizations keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc. The validity for CWE Clerks-VII will automatically expire at the close of business on 31.03.2019 with or without giving any notice.



How To Download Admit Card:



Visit the official site of IBPS here.

Search for the Click Here To Download Your Online Preliminary Exam Call Letters and click on the same.

On the new page, log in with your Registration or Roll Number followed by Password or Date of Birth (DOB) and download the same. (Remember your Registration No. and Password were generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These were also sent to you immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by you.)

Note: If you have delay in accessing the Card, know that Internet based Call letter download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night.The (IBPS) conducts national recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RRB, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the Institute helps organizations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement, by designing, and developing suitable measurement tests/tools, assessment of answer responses and processing results of examinations, and conducts such examination related services, on request.