IBPS MT/PO 2017: Apply Online With These Simple Steps

The (IBPS) is set to undertake the recruitment programs for around 9000 Management Trainee (MT)/Probationary Officers (PO) vacancies in 20 public sector banks for the year 2017. The official notification for the same will be released soon in July. The recruitment will take place at three levels—Preliminary exam, Main exams and Interviews. The Preliminary examination for the Probationary Officer recruitment is scheduled to take place on 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th of October this year.



The preliminary examination will test the candidate’s qualifying ability and the qualified candidates will take the finals or Main examination that is slated on November 26, 2017 (Sunday). Those who clear the Main exam and get shortlisted will be invited for interviews that would be conducted by the banks (participating in the IBPS recruitment). The nodal banks in every state and Union Territories will receive assistance from the IBPS in order to co-ordinate the interview phase. A candidate who seeks to join any of the banks that participate in the IBSC recruitment will have to register for the Common Recruitment Process. Note it down that online registration will start in July 2017.



Exam Pattern:



Particular Prelim Main Exam Sections (Subjects) Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and English. Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English, General Awareness (especially banking) and computer knowledge Total Marks 100 200 Total Questions 100 200 Duration 60 mins 140 mins Negative Marking 0.25 0.25

Important Events Dates Commencement of on-line registration of application 16/08/2017 Closure of registration of application 05/09/2017 Closure for editing application details 05/09/2017 Last date for printing your application 20/09/2017 Online Fee Payment 16/08/2017 to 05/09/2017

One needs to be a graduate in any discipline. He or she should be of 20 or more years of age.: The exact date and time for online registration and payment would be declared on the official site)Candidates can apply online only from 16.08.2017 to 05.09.2017 and no other mode of application will be accepted.Pre-Requisites for Applying OnlineBefore applying online, candidates should—(i) scan their photograph and signature ensuring that both the photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm) and signature adhere to the required specifications as given in Annexure III to this Advertisement.(ii) Signature in CAPITAL LETTERS will NOT be accepted.(iii) keep the necessary details/documents ready to make Online Payment of the requisite application fee/ intimation charges(iv) have a valid personal email ID, which should be kept active till the completion of this round of Common Recruitment Process. IBPS may send call letters for the Examination etc. through the registered e-mail ID.Under no circumstances, a candidate should share with/mention e-mail ID to / of any other person. In case a candidate does not have a valid personal e-mail ID, he/she should create his/her new e-mail ID before applying on-line and must maintain that email account.Application Fees/ Intimation Charges Payable from 16.08.2017 to 05.09.2017 (Online payment), both dates inclusive, shall be as follows- Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates.- Rs. 600 /- for all othersBank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/ intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate(1) Candidates are first required to go to the IBPS’s website www.ibps.in and click on the Home Page to open the link “CWE PO/MT” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CWEPROBATIONARYOFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CWE-PO/MT-VII)” to open the On-Line Application Form.(2) Candidates will have click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicating the ProvisionalRegistration number and Password will also be sent. They can reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed.(3) Candidates are required to upload their photograph and signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature (Annexure III).(4) Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained. Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the “SAVE ANDNEXT” facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. No change is permitted after clicking on FINAL SUBMIT Button. Visually Impaired candidates are responsible for carefully verifying/ getting the details filled in, in the online application form properly verified and ensuring that the same are correct prior to submission as no change is possible after submission.Candidates have the option of making the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through the ONLINE mode only: Payment of fees/ intimation charges via the ONLINE MODE.Candidates should carefully fill in the details in the On-Line Application at the appropriate places very carefully and click on the “FINAL SUBMIT” button at the end of the On-Line Application format. Before pressing the “FINALSUBMIT” button, candidates are advised to verify every field filled in the application. The name of the candidate or his /her father/husband etc. should be spelt correctly in the application as it appears in the certificates/mark sheets. Any change/alteration found may disqualify the candidature.In case the candidate is unable to fill in the application form in one go, he/ she can save the data already entered. When the data is saved, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicating the ProvisionalRegistration number and Password will also be sent. They can reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed. Once the application is filled in completely, candidate should submit the data.(ii) The application form is integrated with the payment gateway and the payment process can be completed by following the instructions.(iii) The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.(iv) After Final Submit, an additional page of the application form is displayed wherein candidates may follow the instructions and fill in the requisite details.(v) If the online transaction has not been successfully completed then candidates are advised to login again with their provisional registration number and password and pay the Application Fees/ Intimation Charges online.(vi) On successful completion of the transaction, an e-receipt will be generated.(vii) Candidates are required to take a printout of the e-receipt and online application form. Please note that if the same cannot be generated then online transaction may not have been successful.All the exam centers are indicative of the names of the cities (wherein exams take place) along with center code. The preliminary exams and the Main will be conducted at the centers mentioned by the IBPS. It is to be noted that the institute may cancel or add exam centers and provide the candidate with any center other than that selected by him or her.Candidates to the post of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees in 20 participating banks will be selected by the IBPS solely on the basis of candidates’ merit in the prelims exam, mains exam and interview. However, it is to be noted that the preliminary examination will be for the candidates to prove their qualification for the main exam. Marks scored in the preliminary exam will not be considered for the final merit list. The weightage of the Main exam and interview in the ration of 80:20 will be taken into consideration for offering provisional allotment to the selected candidates.For more details and updates on dates and other important information, keep visiting the official site http://www.ibps.in/ The (IBPS) conducts national recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RRB, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the Institute helps organisations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement, by designing, and developing suitable measurement tests/tools, assessment of answer responses and processing results of examinations, and conducts such examination related services, on request.