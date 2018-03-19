IBPS MT/PO 2018-19: Important Dates, Registration Process

The (IBPS) is set to undertake the recruitment programs Management Trainee (MT)/Probationary Officers (PO) vacancies in 20 public sector banks for the year 2018. The official notification for the same will be released soon in July. The recruitment will take place at three levels—Preliminary exam, Main exams and Interviews. The Preliminary examination for the Probationary Officer recruitment is scheduled to take place on 13th, 14th, 20th and 21st of October this year.



The preliminary examination will test the candidate’s qualifying ability and the qualified candidates will take the finals or Main examination that is slated on November 18, 2018 (Sunday). Those who clear the Main exam and get shortlisted will be invited for interviews that would be conducted by the banks (participating in the recruitment). The nodal banks in every state and Union Territories will receive assistance from the in order to co-ordinate the interview phase. A candidate who seeks to join any of the banks that participate in the IBSC recruitment will have to register for the Common Recruitment Process. Note it down that online registration will start in July 2018.



Exam Pattern:





Particular Prelim Main Exam Sections (Subjects) Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and English. Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English, General Awareness (especially banking) and computer knowledge Total Marks 100 200 Total Questions 100 200 Duration 60 mins 140 mins Negative Marking 0.25 0.25

Events Important Dates PO 7 Online Registration Start Date July 2018 Last Date of Online Registration August 2018 PO Application Fees Payment Dates (Online) July – Aug 2018 PO/MT Preliminary Exam Dates





13th, 14th, 20th and 21st October Result of Online exam – Preliminary November 2018 Download of Call letter November 2018 Main Exam November 18, 2018 PO VII Exam Result Declaration Date



December 2018 Interview Admit Card Download January 2019 Interviews February 2019 Provisional Allotment April 2019

One needs to be a graduate in any discipline. He or she should be of 20 or more years of age.All the exam centers are indicative of the names of the cities (wherein exams take place) along with center code. The preliminary exams and the Main will be conducted at the centers mentioned by the It is to be noted that the institute may cancel or add exam centers and provide the candidate with any center other than that selected by him or her.Candidates to the post of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees in 20 participating banks will be selected by the solely on the basis of candidates’ merit in the prelims exam, mains exam and interview. However, it is to be noted that the preliminary examination will be for the candidates to prove their qualification for the main exam. Marks scored in the preliminary exam will not be considered for the final merit list. The weightage of the Main exam and interview in the ration of 80:20 will be taken into consideration for offering provisional allotment to the selected candidates.For more details and updates on dates and other important information, keep visiting the official site http://www.ibps.in/ The (IBPS) conducts national recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RRB, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the Institute helps organisations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement, by designing, and developing suitable measurement tests/tools, assessment of answer responses and processing results of examinations, and conducts such examination related services, on request.