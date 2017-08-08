Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) - MBA-IB Entrance Exam: Details here

or the will conduct its written entrance test for their flagship Fulltime MBA-IB (Master of Business Administration - International Business) program on 03rd December 2017. The last date for registration is 15th September 2017. A prospective candidate may apply online on or before 15th September 2017 by visiting IIFT’s official website - iiftadmissions.net.in. For NRIs and Foreign nationals the last date to submit their application forms is 15th February 2018. NRIs and Foreign nationals will be admitted on the basis of their GMAT scores. The MBA-IB course is offered at Kolkata, Delhi and Kakinada campuses. The eligibility criteria for appearing for the entrance examination are that the prospective candidate should have completed a 3 years bachelor’s degree from a recognized university in any discipline with over 50% marks for general category and 45% for SC/ST/PWD candidates. Candidates appearing for their final year qualifying examination may also apply. There is no age limit for candidates.



- MBA-IB Entrance Examination Important Dates:



Registration Start Date: 25th July 2015 Registration End Date: 15th September 2017 Entrance Examination Date: 03rd December 2017 Apply Online with GMAT Scores (NRI/Foreign Nationals): 15th February 2018

Visit official website: iiftadmissions.net.in Click on 'Apply Now' and choose the relevant category to apply (General/OBC, SC/ST/PWD, NRI/Foreign Nationals/NRIs) Fill the registration form and submit the same An application number and password will be emailed to you Login to the website using the provided application number and password and complete the registration process successfully Pay the registration fee either online or through a demand draft Upload a scanned photo

General/OBC candidates Rs. 1550/- SC/ST/PWD candidates Rs. 775/- Foreign National/NRI candidates USD $80 (Rs. 4500)

Online Payment Gateway - Through Credit/Debit Cards (VISA/Master) Demand Draft - In Favour of Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade, Payable at New Delhi

General/OBC candidates Rs. 7 Lakh PA SC/ST/PWD candidates Rs. 3.5 Lakh PA Foreign National/NRI candidates USD $ 29,000 PA

Every year around 50000 aspirants take the entrance test. The entrance examination will be conducted on 3December 2017 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon in over 20 centres in the following cities Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur and Visakhapatnam. Shortlisted candidates from the written entrance examination are further called for the second phase of admission process which includes Group Discussion, Writing Skill Assessment, and Interview. Admission to the course will depend upon the score of Written Test, Group Discussion, Writing Skill Assessment and Interview. The written entrance exam is a multiple choice and cover topics such as General Awareness and Knowledge, English Usage, Reading Comprehension, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Ability. The examination is of 100 marks and is divided in to 4 sections and has around 118 questions. The exam duration is of 2 hours.Registration fee for the entrance examination:The (IIFT) was established as an autonomous B-school by the government of India in 1963. The primary objective behind established of the said institute was to increase country’s exports and to help professionalize international trade. Today the institute features among the top 10 business schools in India offering international programs. has been recognized as a deemed university and thus conducts its own entrance examination at various centres across India. The (IIFT) also has a very robust campus placement record in Indian and Foreign companies for candidates completing their Fulltime MBA-IB. The course commences in the first week of July.