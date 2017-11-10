JEE Advanced 2018 syllabus released

-
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur recently released the syllabus for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) advanced 2018. Candidates who have registered for the examination can access the complete syllabus from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.
Scheduled for May 20, 2018, JEE Advanced 2018 will screen and shortlist candidates for admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.
JEE Advanced 2018 syllabus
Interested and eligible candidates can download the complete syllabus from the official website of JEE Advanced 2018. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to:
- Log on to the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in
- Click on the Syllabus for JEE (Advanced) 2018 under the announcement section
- Save the webpage for future reference.
The physical chemistry section will include questions on general topics, gaseous and liquid states, atomic structure and chemical bonding, energetics, chemical equilibrium, electrochemistry, chemical kinetics, solid state, solutions, surface chemistry and nuclear chemistry.
Inorganic Chemistry will contain questions on isolation/preparation and properties of non metals, preparation and properties of compounds, transition elements (3D series), ores and minerals, extractive metallurgy and principles of quality analysis.
Organic chemistry section will include questions on concepts, preparation/properties/reactions of alkanes/alkynes, reactions of benzene, phenols, characteristic reactions, carbohydrates, amino acids and peptides, properties and uses of important polymers and practical organic chemistry.
Mathematics section will include questions on algebra, trigonometry, analytical geometry, differential calculus, integran calculus and vectors.
The Physics section will include the general topics, mechanics, thermal physics, electricity and magnetism, optics and modern physics
JEE Advanced will also be conducted for aspirants of architecture courses. For students who select this option, the syllabus will include topics like freehand drawing, geometrical drawing, three-dimensional perception, imagination and aesthetic sensitivity and architectural awareness.
JEE Advanced 2018 examination
The entire JEE Advanced 2018 examination will be conducted in fully computer-based test mode. The exam consists of two papers, paper 1 and paper 2, each of three hours' duration, and will be held in two sessions. Both the papers are compulsory.
IIT Kanpur, the organizing institute of JEE Advanced 2018, has announced that in order to qualify for the paper, candidates are required to secure their position among the top 2,24,000 students in paper 1 of the JEE main exam 2018. The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST and the remaining 50.5% is open for all. Within each of these four categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates. Category-wise distribution of top 2,24,000 candidates:
|Category
|Number of top candidates
|OPEN
|1,07,464
|Total 1,13,120
|OPEN-PwD
|5,656
|OBC-NCL
|57,456
|Total 60,480
|OBC-NCL-PwD
|3,024
|SC
|31,920
|Total 33,600
|SC-PwD
|1,680
|ST
|15,960
|Total 16,800
|ST-PwD
|840
The Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2018 also listed four more criteria to appear in JEE Advanced. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1993. Five years relaxation is given to SC, ST and PwD candidates, i.e., these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1988.
A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in consecutive years. A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2017 or 2018. However, if the examination board of class XII (or equivalent) declares the results for the academic year 2015-16 after June 2016, then the candidates of that board are also eligible, provided they meet the other eligibility criteria.
A candidate should not have been admitted in an IIT irrespective of whether or not he/she continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting at a reporting centre in the past. Candidates whose admission at IITs was cancelled after joining any IIT are also not eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2018.
Candidates who have been admitted to a preparatory course in any of the IITs for the first time in 2017 can appear in JEE (Advanced) 2018. The candidates who paid seat acceptance fee in 2017 but did not report at any reporting centre or, withdrew before the last round of seat allotment, or had their seat cancelled (for whatever reason) before the last round of seat allotment for IITs, during the joint seat allocation in 2017 are eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2018.
According to an official notification, the decisions of the JAB 2018 will be final in all matters related to JEE Advanced 2018 and admission to IITs
JEE Advanced contact details
Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2018
JEE Office, Academic Affairs Building
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
India
PIN: 208016
Ph. +91 512 259 7325
Fax. +91 512 259 0103
Email: jeeadv@iitk.ac.in
