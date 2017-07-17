KCET 2017: Second allotment list announced. Check here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the second round of allotment for the (KCET) 2017 on its official site The 2017 was conducted by the KEA on May 2 and May 3 (Tuesday-Wednesday) 54 centers across the State. Candidates had taken up the Test in two sessions. The Test in Kannada language was conducted on 4 May for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates. More than 1.8 lakh candidates appeared for the Test. Later, the result of the same was declared on May 30 (Tuesday). It was then followed by the Centralized Counseling on June 5. Candidates seeking admissions in the courses like Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Pharma-D and ISM & H (Ayush) take up the The first round of CET allotment by the KEA was announced on June 26 (Monday). Later, the examination authority made provisions for exercising choices, making payment, downloading of admission order and reporting to the respective allotted colleges. However, the facilitation of these activities was extended to July 7 (Friday). Then KEA revised the second round schedule allowed the candidates to make changes on their selection or options between July 11 and July 14 to make changes in the options.



In addition to the declaration of second round of allotment, the KEA has issued the cut-off marks for admissions to Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Pharmacy and Ayush courses. Candidates can check the CET cutoff marks for admissions in these courses by clicking on the respective courses links available here. Considering the KEA allotment results, candidates can alter (if needed) and finalize their choices of allotment by July 20 (Thursday). Keep in mind that the last date for reporting to the allotted institute is July 2 (Friday), up to 5.30 pm.



How to check out the allotment result:



Go to the official site www.kea.kar.nic.in

Search for ‘CET-2017’ on the right side click on the same.

The list of allotment would be displayed. Click on your respective list.

You can save/download the PDA and print it out for future reference.

The Government of Karnataka established the Common Entrance Test Cell in the year 1994 for conducting Entrance Test, determining the eligibility of candidates in full time professional courses such as Medical, Dental, Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy, Engineering / Architecture courses, Farm science i.e, B.Sc. (Agriculture), B.Sc. (Sericulture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc(Forestry), B.Sc. Agri Bio Tech, BHSc.(Home Science), B.Tech (Agri.Engg), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.FSc (Fisheries), B.Tech (Food Science &Tech)., B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op), B-Pharma, Pharma-D.To expand the activities of the CET Cell, the Government in 2006 converted the Common Entrance Test Cell into an autonomous body registered under Societies Registration Act 1960 called "Karnataka Examinations Authority" (KEA).