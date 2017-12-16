Krishna University declares Results of Semester 5 UG Students

There is an update for all the 5th Semester Undergraduate students of Krishna University. The Officials of the University have posted the result of 5th Semester Examination, which took place during October-November 2017, on their website.
Follow the given below steps to access the result. Students are required to carry their registration number in order to login for results.
- Visit the official website of Krishna University or click on the link: www.krishnauniversity.ac.in
- Scroll the Home page and click on the “Result” link on the right side of the page.
- It will direct you to the notification page. You must read the link “UG 5 Semester Examination, October- November 2017 Results” and click on it.
- Here you will have to enter your registration number to access the result.
- Fill up the necessary information once you enter the registration number and see your result.
About Krishna University:
Krishna University was established, vide Andhra Pradesh Act. No.4 of 1991, G.O' Ms. No.89 Higher Education (U.E.II) dated 25/06/2008 and G.O Ms. No.109, Higher Education (U.E.II) department dated 14/07/2008 at Machilipatnam, as the town is the head-quarters of Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh. On 23/04/08, The then Honourable Chief Minister Dr. Y Rajasekhara Reddy laid the foundation stone for the University. A Feasibility committee headed by Prof. K. Viyyanna Rao visited Machilipatnam for establishing the University.
(Source: www.krishnauniversity.ac.in)