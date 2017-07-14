TRENDING ON BS
Delhi University declares fourth cut-off list for 15,000 seats
NCERT: CEE-RIE 2017 Results declared. Check it here

Higher education

The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) on July 13 (Thursday) announced the results of B.Sc.B.Ed./B.A.B.Ed./M.Sc.Ed. programs. Common Entrance Examination 2017 on its official website ncert-cee.kar.nic.in. The NCERT CEE 2017 exam conducted held on June 11, 2017 (Sunday) in 35 cities across the country. The exam was held for admissions in various technical streams such as B.sc, B.Ed., B.A. B.Ed., M.Sc., B.Ed., M.Ed. and B.Ed. M.Ed. (Integrated) offered in regional institutes. The students who took the exam can check their score on the official website. The online registration for the CEE 2017 was stared from April 10 to April 15 till 6 pm.
Students must note it down that the selection will take place taking in consideration 60% marks from the CEE and 40% from the total marks for graduates. The selected students will receive calls for counseling. The counseling rounds will be organized at the select Regional Institute of Education (RIE) in tandem with admission process. Check the important event schedule here.

How to check your NCERT CEE scores:

  • Open your browser
  • Go to the official website of NCERT-CEE at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in
  • Once the site opens, click on “Download Your Results B.Sc.B.Ed./B.A.B.Ed./M.Sc.Ed”
  • Filling the details such as User ID, Password and Security Code.
  • Log in to view your results.
Counseling at RIEs: The general pattern of the Exam includes 80 questions of two marks each. Of which, 20 were on language proficiency, 30 questions on teaching aptitude/ attitude and remaining 30 questions on Reasoning Ability. The counseling and admission will be undertaken in respective Regional Institute of Education (RIEs). And it will be announced on their respective websites. Keep visiting the official sites of RIEs for more updates such as the details of the counseling, admission procedures and dates
Regional Institute of Education (RIEs) Website
RIE, Ajmer www.rieajmer.ac.in
RIE, Bhopal www.riebhopal.nic.in
RIE, Bhubaneswar www.riebbs.ori.nic.in
RIE, Mysuru www.riemysore.ac.in
NERIE, Shillong www.nerie.nic.in
NCERT, New Delhi www.ncert.nic.in
PRARAMBH www.ncert.nic.in

The academic courses at the NCERT will be offered through the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) at Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysore, Shillong and PRARAMBH (School of Teacher Education) Jhajjar, Haryana.

About NCERT
Established on September 1, 1961 under the Government of India, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is an independent organization that assists and advises the Central and state governments on academic matters related to school education for qualitative improvement in the same.

