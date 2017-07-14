NCERT: CEE-RIE 2017 Results declared. Check it here

The Research and Training (NCERT) on July 13 (Thursday) announced the results of B.Sc.B.Ed./B.A.B.Ed./M.Sc.Ed. programs. Common Entrance Examination 2017 on its official website kar.nic.in. The 2017 exam conducted held on June 11, 2017 (Sunday) in 35 cities across the country. The exam was held for admissions in various technical streams such as B.sc, B.Ed., B.A. B.Ed., M.Sc., B.Ed., M.Ed. and B.Ed. M.Ed. (Integrated) offered in regional institutes. The students who took the exam can check their score on the official website. The online registration for the 2017 was stared from April 10 to April 15 till 6 pm.

Students must note it down that the selection will take place taking in consideration 60% marks from the and 40% from the total marks for graduates. The selected students will receive calls for counseling. The counseling rounds will be organized at the select (RIE) in tandem with admission process. Check the important event schedule here.



How to check your scores:



Open your browser

Go to the official website of NCERT- at ncert- kar.nic.in

Once the site opens, click on “Download Your Results B.Sc.B.Ed./B.A.B.Ed./M.Sc.Ed”

Filling the details such as User ID, Password and Security Code.

Log in to view your results.

(RIEs) Website RIE, Ajmer www.rieajmer.ac.in RIE, Bhopal www.riebhopal.nic.in RIE, Bhubaneswar www.riebbs.ori.nic.in RIE, Mysuru www.riemysore.ac.in NERIE, Shillong www.nerie.nic.in NCERT, New Delhi www.ncert.nic.in PRARAMBH www.ncert.nic.in

The general pattern of the Exam includes 80 questions of two marks each. Of which, 20 were on language proficiency, 30 questions on teaching aptitude/ attitude and remaining 30 questions on Reasoning Ability. The counseling and admission will be undertaken in respective (RIEs). And it will be announced on their respective websites. Keep visiting the official sites of for more updates such as the details of the counseling, admission procedures and datesThe academic courses at the will be offered through the Regional Institutes of (RIEs) at Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysore, Shillong and PRARAMBH (School of Teacher Education) Jhajjar, Haryana.Established on September 1, 1961 under the Government of India, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is an independent organization that assists and advises the Central and state governments on academic matters related to school for qualitative improvement in the same.