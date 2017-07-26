Official: SSC releases admit cards for 2017 CGL Exam I

TRENDING ON BS
Sagar Mavani 

SSC
Admit Card for Tier-III will be issued to the candidates qualifying in Tier-II exam

Admit Cards for Combined Graduate Level Tier-I exam are now available for download on the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The Commission has released the Admit Card for different regions. The Commission was supposed to take the exam from August 1, 2017 to August 20, 2017. As per the official notification released later, the SSC is going to conduct the exam from August 5, 2017 to August 24, 2017.

There will be no exams conducted in between on 7th, 13th, 14th, and 15th. The candidates have to log in to the Commission’s official site and provide their Registration Number/Roll Number and the Password/D.O.B while logging in.

The SSC is set to release the release SSC CGL Admit Card 2017 separately for different levels of Examination. For instance the Admit Card for Tier-I has been released. Then the Commission will release the Admit Card for Tier-II exam and so on. Admit Card for Tier-II will be given to the candidates qualifying in Tier-I Exam. Likewise, Admit Card for Tier-III will be issued to the candidates qualifying in Tier-II exam.

Keep in mind that due to heavy traffic, the sites may be slow or crash. We ask the candidates to keep refreshing their regional sites. It may be found that some of the sites have not yet uploaded the Cards. However, the process of uploading the Admit Cards is underway. All of the sites will soon have the ACs for download. A total of 1, 80,365 candidates have been considered eligible for the SSC CGL Tier I examination from the North region.

Following are the details and URLs of the regional site. Candidates can click their respective region’s site and download the Admit Card from that site.

Regional Director Address Contact No- URL
Shri Biswajit Bandopadhyay Staff Selection Commission Nizam Palace,1st M.S.O. Building (8th Floor) 234/4, A.J.C. Bose Road, 033-22904424 Eastern Region
Shri S. Gopalan Staff Selection Commission Kendriya Sadan, 1st Floor'E' Wing, 2nd Block, Koramangala 080-25527342 Kerala Karnataka Region
Shri A. Murugaiyan Staff Selection Commission 2nd Floor EVK Sampath Building,DPI Campus, College Road, 044-28275568 Southern Region
Smt. Debolina Thakur Staff Selection Commission S.K. Baruah Road,Rukmini Nagar, Dispur, 0361-2224779 North Eastern Region
Shri Kishor B. Jagtap Staff Selection Commission 1st Floor, South Wing,Pratishtha Bhawan (Old CGO Building)101 M.K. Road 022-22019118 Western Region
Shri V. M. Patva Staff Selection Commission Nishant Villa, F-Jalvihar Colony 0771-2423678 Madhya Pradesh Region
Shri Jaiprakash Garg Staff Selection Commission 8, A-B, Beli Road 0532-2250372 Central Region
Shri Wren Mishra Staff Selection Commission Block No.3, Ground Floor Kendriya Sadan, Sector - 9 09915509204, 09915509331 North Western Region
Shri Vilas S. Burde Staff Selection Commission Block No. 12, 5th Floor, CGO Complex Lodhi Road, 011-24363343 Northern Region

About SSC:

Formed in 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), under the Government of India, engages in the recruitment of staff for various posts in the various Government Ministries and Departments and in Subordinate Offices. Every year the Commission conducts the SSC Combined Graduate Level exams for hiring non-gazette officers to various government jobs.

