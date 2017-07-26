Official: SSC releases admit cards for 2017 CGL Exam I

Tier-I exam are now available for download on the official website of (SSC). The Commission has released the Admit Card for different regions. The Commission was supposed to take the exam from August 1, 2017 to August 20, 2017. As per the official notification released later, the is going to conduct the exam from August 5, 2017 to August 24, 2017.



There will be no exams conducted in between on 7th, 13th, 14th, and 15th. The candidates have to log in to the Commission’s official site and provide their Registration Number/Roll Number and the Password/D.O.B while logging in.



The is set to release the release Admit Card 2017 separately for different levels of Examination. For instance the Admit Card for Tier-I has been released. Then the Commission will release the Admit Card for Tier-II exam and so on. Admit Card for Tier-II will be given to the candidates qualifying in Tier-I Exam. Likewise, Admit Card for Tier-III will be issued to the candidates qualifying in Tier-II exam.



Keep in mind that due to heavy traffic, the sites may be slow or crash. We ask the candidates to keep refreshing their regional sites. It may be found that some of the sites have not yet uploaded the Cards. However, the process of uploading the Admit Cards is underway. All of the sites will soon have the ACs for download. A total of 1, 80,365 candidates have been considered eligible for the Tier I examination from the North region.



Following are the details and URLs of the regional site. Candidates can click their respective region’s site and download the Admit Card from that site.



Formed in 1975, the (SSC), under the Government of India, engages in the recruitment of staff for various posts in the various Government Ministries and Departments and in Subordinate Offices. Every year the Commission conducts the exams for hiring non-gazette officers to various government jobs.