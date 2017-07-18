RBI Grade-B Officer Exam 2017-18: Interview dates, tips and strategy

After declaring the results of RBI Grade B Officers Exam (Phase I) in June 2017, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared the results of Grade B Officers Phase II Test in July that was conducted online on July 6 and 7, 2017 (Thursday and Friday). The Phase II exam was taken for recruitment program of the Bank to select the deserving candidates to be appointed as the officers under Grade B Cadre. Unlike from other Public Sector Banks that hire the candidates through the IBPS exams, the RBI has its own selection process to conduct exams; counsel and recruit the best candidate’s. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official site of RBI.



Important Dates & Documents

The RBI is set to initiate a highly anticipated and intensifying litmus test; the interview. The interviews will begin from August 1, 2017 and will end in October 2017. The interview call letters (with New Roll Numbers) indicating date, time and venue of the interview will be sent separately in Phases (in due course) to the candidates on their registered email address. Candidates are requested to check their mailbox, including spam and junk box for the same. All the shortlisted candidates are advised to take print out of the interview call letter through their E-mail ID and bring its hard copy on the day of interview along with all ORIGINAL documents in support of their eligibility.



Interview: The Litmus Test

The interview round tests to the fullest a candidate’s General Knowledge, Communication skills and Personal abilities to make decisions. Keep in mind that a lot of candidates generally score highest marks in the written exam, making it a highly competitive test. Candidates who appear for interviews will be considered for the final selection. The interview panel may have five members. One of them would be observing you silently till end. If you are appearing for the interview, make sure you keep the necessary documents required at the time of interview. Once you enter the premise, your body language is under observation. It is always better to give your interview with full preparation.



Preparing for the interview is the most difficult part as there is no definite syllabus. However, one can focus on the following areas:



Know about the Bank:

Staying up to date

Be prepared to answer the questions related to your hometown, school, and college, also about the places where you have studied and worked your hobbies.

Be absolutely clear when they ask: why do you want to join the RBI? This question is highly important as it helps the panellist see the core reason behind your decision to take up banking; it may be job security, prestige in the community, deep knowledge about accounts and banking.

One must be well-aware about their academics. Questions can be asked from your academic background in order to test your knowledge on the subject which you have studied during your Graduation.

The most important part of interview is the question about basic banking. It tests the candidate’s interest in banking and other aspect related to the same. You may be asked: Role of RBI, Bank Interest, Types of Bank Accounts, Public Banks, Private Banks etc.

Don’t be in a hurry to answer. Take your time before answering.

Be honest. If you do not know the answer, say no. Never beat around the bush as the panellist is well-aware of most of the things. Keep in mind that there are chances that the interview may go off the track. You may not be prepared for this. So make sure you are mentally ready for such nature of the interview. The key in such situation would be to honestly say ‘I don’t know’.

Don’t be overwhelmed by the under-confidence checking the biodata/ profile of your fellow candidates. Remember, all of you have equal chance to get selected.

Dress well. Never be in semi-casual clothes or style. Just be formally dressed and simple.

Always be well-aware of the organization you wish to work with. Hence, read about the history, organizational structure, departments and managerial and executive functions etc. of the Bank. The most reliable source for this would be the documents available on the website of RBI itself. Read about the Bank’s functions and workings here Stay in touch with the current happenings in finance and economy both in India and the world as well as the recent trends and issues in the banking sector through the means of business and finance papers. Watch popular interviews of finance and backing experts on business channels. You must watch out for RBI official declarations and speeches that are generally updated on its site. Go through the speeches of the past six months,