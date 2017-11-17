Revised TSPSC group 1 services results 2017 announced

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) finally declared the revised result of group 1 service recruitment examination. Candidates, who had appeared for the exams, can check their respective results at the official website gov.in. A total of 122 candidates have been selected.



The provisional selection list for the appointment of candidates to group 1 service posts was previously released on October 28, 2017. It was, however, withdrawn and is treated as cancelled by the Commission due to technical reasons.



The revised list has been based on the candidates’ performance in the main exam and the personality assessment test (interview). The written exam was conducted from September 14 to September 24, 2017, while the interview rounds were scheduled from July 24 to August 10 2017.



List of posts and vacancies filled



Post Count Deputy collector 3 Deputy superintendent of police 2 Deputy superintendent of police (jails) 2 Divisional fire officer 8 District registrar in registration and stamps 1 District tribal welfare officer 2 District employment officer 13 ATO/AAO in treasuries and accounts 4 Deputy registrar in TS Coop service 2 District panchayat officer 7 Regional transport officer 3 District social welfare officer 2 Municipal commissioner grade II- 3 Mandal Parishad development officer 46 Lay secretary/administrative officer 2 Assistant prohibition and excise superintendent 1 Assistant audit officer zone 5 6 Assistant audit officer zone 6 14 Assistant audit officer zone 5 (limited) 1 Total candidates selected 122

Log on to the official website for www.tspsc.gov.in Click on TRT Recruitment tab Under Candidate Services column, click on Results tab Click on Revised Result Notification, Group-I Services Notification No. 18/2011 (General Recruitment) & 15/2011 (LIMITED) notification Scroll down the PDF and check for the roll number. Download and save a copy of the result Take a printout for future reference.

Appointing authority is satisfied with the results of enquiry conducted regarding candidate’s character and antecedents Candidates should be found physically fit for the post Candidates should produce original certificates as may be required by the appointing authority in accordance with the rules/notification Outcome of W.P. No. 24311 of 2017, pending adjudication before Hon’ble Courts of law

Interested candidates can check the group 1 services revised results 2017 on the official website. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to:The candidates whose registered numbers have been provisionally selected for appointment to the Group-I Services (General) Recruitment posts will be appointed subject to the following conditions:If it comes to the notice of the Commission at a later date that any candidate furnished false information or the selection is not in order due to any act of omission or commission of any candidate, then his /her provisional selection is liable to be cancelled at any stage and he/she will forfeit all consequential benefits including that of selection. The Commission also reserves the right to take any action as it deems fit in the circumstances of the case, in terms of the various provisions as notified in the Notification Nos.18/2011& 15/2011.The youngest Public Service Commission in the country constituted vide GO Ms No.43, GA (Ser.A) Department, dated August 8, 2014, looks after recruitments to the public services and posts in Telangana. The commission, endowed with rich legacy of over 150 years of recruiting young talent through selection, conducts the selection process strictly in accordance with the rules, orders and instructions issued by the Government from time to time governing such recruitments.