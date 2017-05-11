TRENDING ON BS
NIACL assistant prelims exam 2017 results announced
Business Standard

SBI PO mains scheduled for June 4

The call letters will be available for download from May 22, 2017

Trupti Ramball 

SBI PO

While State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to announce the preliminary exam result on 17 May 2017, the best bet for the optimistic candidate is to get prepared for the mains. Scheduled for 4 June 2017, the main examination. 

In a bid to help prepare for the task, Business Standard Learning has an exclusive 25 test packages of 155 questions each designed. Interested candidates can purchase the tests worth Rs. 1,250 for a special price Rs. 300. 

BS Learning SBI PO mains

Specially designed by designed by experts to extensively cover the expected syllabus, the test are also created to help candidates keep abreast of the current affairs. Eligible and desirous candidates can avail of the test by: 

1. Visiting the Business Standard Learning website (http://www.business-standard.com/bslearning/)
2. Click on the SBI PO Mains 2017 tab from the Offers section 
3. Sign up for the services by filling in requisite details
4. Using the email id and password registered to log in 
5. Select SBI Bank PO Mains 2017
6. Click on the Pay Online option 
7. Make the payment online either via Credit Card, Debit Cards, Net Banking, Wallet or UPI options 

After choosing the package, the candidates take the test and get better prepared for the upcoming examinations. 

Dates to remember
Activity Dates
Download of call letter for online main exam May 22, 2017 onwards
Conduct of online examination – main June 4, 2017
Declaration of result – main June 19, 2017
Download call letter for interview June 26, 2017
Conduct of group exercises and interview July 10, 2017 onwards
Declaration of final result August 5, 2017
 
Cut-offs
 
According to media reports, there was no change in the preliminary examination and the difficulty level was moderate. SBI has kept the cut-offs low for past few years and the report peg it somewhere around 50 marks.

Main examination

The main examination will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. 

Objective test: 
 
The main exam will comprise 155 objective type questions along with a descriptive paper. Conducted over 3 hours duration, the objective test consist of 4 sections for total 200 marks. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. The candidates are required to qualify in each of the tests by securing passing marks, to be decided by the bank.
 
Name of test No. of
questions 		Marks Duration
Reasoning and computer aptitude 45 60 60 minutes
Data analysis and interpretation 35 60 45 minutes
General/economy/banking awareness 40 40 35 minutes
English language 35 40 40 minutes
Total 155 200 3 hours

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests. For each wrong answer by the candidate, one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, there will be no penalty for that question.

Descriptive test:

Immediately after completion of objective test, descriptive test will be administered. The examination conducted over 30 minutes duration will be a test of English language - letter writing and essay - with 50 marks. The candidates are required to qualify in the descriptive test by securing passing marks, to be decided by the bank.

Descriptive test paper of only those candidates will be evaluated who have scored qualifying marks in the objective tests and are placed adequately high as per total marks in the objective test.

Final selection

The marks obtained in the preliminary examination (phase-I) will not be added for the selection and only the marks obtained in main examination (phase-II) -both in objective test and descriptive test - will be added to the marks obtained in group exercise (GE) and interview (phase-III) for preparation of the final merit list. The candidates will have to qualify both in phase-II and phase-III separately. 

Marks secured by the candidates in the written test (out of 250 marks) are converted out of 75, and marks secured in GE and interview (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25. The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating converted marks of written test and group exercises and interview out of 100 for each category. The selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.

Results of the candidates who have qualified for GE and interview, and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the bank's website. Final select list will be published in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar and also in bank’s website.

