SBI PO mains scheduled for June 4

While State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to announce the preliminary on 17 May 2017, the best bet for the optimistic candidate is to get prepared for the mains. Scheduled for 4 June 2017, the examination.

In a bid to help prepare for the task, Business Standard Learning has an exclusive 25 test packages of 155 questions each designed. Interested candidates can purchase the tests worth Rs. 1,250 for a special price Rs. 300.

BS Learning mains



Specially designed by designed by experts to extensively cover the expected syllabus, the test are also created to help candidates keep abreast of the current affairs. Eligible and desirous candidates can avail of the test by:

2. Click on the Mains 2017 tab from the Offers section

3. Sign up for the services by filling in requisite details

4. Using the email id and password registered to log in

5. Select SBI Bank PO Mains 2017

6. Click on the Pay Online option

7. Make the payment online either via Credit Card, Debit Cards, Net Banking, Wallet or UPI options



After choosing the package, the candidates take the test and get better prepared for the upcoming examinations.



Dates to remember

Activity Dates Download of call letter for online exam May 22, 2017 onwards Conduct of online examination – main June 4, 2017 Declaration of – main June 19, 2017 Download call letter for interview June 26, 2017 Conduct of group exercises and interview July 10, 2017 onwards Declaration of final result August 5, 2017

Cut-offs

After choosing the package, the candidates take the test and get better prepared for the upcoming examinations.

According to media reports, there was no change in the preliminary examination and the difficulty level was moderate. SBI has kept the cut-offs low for past few years and the report peg it somewhere around 50 marks.



examination



The examination will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer.

Objective test:







Name of test No. of

questions Marks Duration Reasoning and computer aptitude 45 60 60 minutes Data analysis and interpretation 35 60 45 minutes General/economy/banking awareness 40 40 35 minutes English language 35 40 40 minutes Total 155 200 3 hours The will comprise 155 objective type questions along with a descriptive paper. Conducted over 3 hours duration, the objective test consist of 4 sections for total 200 marks. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. The candidates are required to qualify in each of the tests by securing passing marks, to be decided by the bank.