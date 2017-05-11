SBI PO mains scheduled for June 4

While State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to announce the preliminary exam result
on 17 May 2017, the best bet for the optimistic candidate is to get prepared for the mains. Scheduled for 4 June 2017, the main
examination.
In a bid to help prepare for the task, Business Standard Learning
has an exclusive 25 test packages of 155 questions each designed. Interested candidates can purchase the tests worth Rs. 1,250 for a special price Rs. 300.
Specially designed by designed by experts to extensively cover the expected syllabus, the test are also created to help candidates keep abreast of the current affairs. Eligible and desirous candidates can avail of the test by:
2.
Click on the SBI PO
Mains 2017 tab from the Offers section
3. Sign up for the services by filling in requisite details
4. Using the email id and password registered to log in
5. Select SBI Bank PO Mains 2017
6. Click on the Pay Online option
7. Make the payment online either via Credit Card, Debit Cards, Net Banking, Wallet or UPI options
After choosing the package, the candidates take the test and get better prepared for the upcoming examinations.
Dates to remember
Cut-offs
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Download of call letter for online main exam
|
May 22, 2017 onwards
|
Conduct of online examination – main
|
June 4, 2017
|
Declaration of result – main
|
June 19, 2017
|
Download call letter for interview
|
June 26, 2017
|
Conduct of group exercises and interview
|
July 10, 2017 onwards
|
Declaration of final result
|
August 5, 2017
According to media reports, there was no change in the preliminary examination and the difficulty level was moderate. SBI has kept the cut-offs low for past few years and the report peg it somewhere around 50 marks.
Main examination
The main
examination will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer.
Objective test:
The main exam
will comprise 155 objective type questions along with a descriptive paper. Conducted over 3 hours duration, the objective test consist of 4 sections for total 200 marks. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. The candidates are required to qualify in each of the tests by securing passing marks, to be decided by the bank.
|
Name of test
|
No. of
questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning and computer aptitude
|
45
|
60
|
60 minutes
|
Data analysis and interpretation
|
35
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
General/economy/banking awareness
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
English language
|
35
|
40
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
155
|
200
|
3 hours
There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests. For each wrong answer by the candidate, one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, there will be no penalty for that question.
Descriptive test:
Immediately after completion of objective test, descriptive test will be administered. The examination conducted over 30 minutes duration will be a test of English language - letter writing and essay - with 50 marks. The candidates are required to qualify in the descriptive test by securing passing marks, to be decided by the bank.
Descriptive test paper of only those candidates will be evaluated who have scored qualifying marks in the objective tests and are placed adequately high as per total marks in the objective test.
Final selection
The marks obtained in the preliminary examination (phase-I) will not be added for the selection and only the marks obtained in main
examination (phase-II) -both in objective test and descriptive test - will be added to the marks obtained in group exercise (GE) and interview (phase-III) for preparation of the final merit list. The candidates will have to qualify both in phase-II and phase-III separately.
Marks secured by the candidates in the written test (out of 250 marks) are converted out of 75, and marks secured in GE and interview (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25. The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating converted marks of written test and group exercises and interview out of 100 for each category. The selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.
Results of the candidates who have qualified for GE and interview, and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the bank's website. Final select list will be published in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar and also in bank’s website.