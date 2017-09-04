SSC 2017: Exam pattern, practice test and other tips

As the (SSC) has decided to conduct the re-examination of Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 (Paper-I) from September 16 to October, the candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s official site for updates on the release of as soon as they are available. The Commission is going to announce the Multitasking Staff Admit Card soon in the 1st Week of September for about 8,300 vacancies of multitasking staff. The Commission had received around seventy lakhs application forms for the exam. As per the latest updates announced by the Commission, the written examination will now be conducted through the online mode. A Computer Based Test will be conducted to shortlist the participants. Candidates who are selected will be called for Personal Interview.



Know Your Exam Pattern:

The MTS 2016--17 Exam pattern has been through a change from this year. It will be conducted online with the number of questions decreased to 100 questions from 200 questions within a time limit of 90 minutes. This Re-examination of MTS Paper I has Objective Type & Descriptive Type questions. The Objective Types comprise the questions based on Reasoning, Aptitude and General Awareness & English. On the other hand paper II (which will be announced shortly) has Short Essay & Letter Writing. There will be total 200 questions.



(Source: SSC)

Practice Test And Tips: The Commission has released practice test online. This online practice test will make you familiar with the actual test environment. It will help you completely prepare to take the computer-based test on your D-day and save any wastage of time on understanding the mode of test. You can also ssolve previous year sample paper to have an actual feel of the test. Analyse your performance in the practice tests and evaluate your scoring areas based on the exam pattern. This will bring clarity on your strengths and weaknesses. It will surely help you find out the strength of your concepts for solving each question.

Always list down the questions that you failed to solve even though you had the concepts clear. Then revisit the preparation materials and revise the concepts. Focus on your strong areas and build on the same. Put all your efforts towards the areas which you have nearly been able to control and solve questions on the same. If some concepts are not clear, please discuss with your friends or teacher well in advance.



Click here to start your practice test.



Important Notice by To Candidates:

Candidates appearing in the examinations are hereby informed that as per instructions of examination notice, carrying any incriminating articles/ material such as reading material like books, magazines etc., and any electronics gadgets such as mobile phones & accessories, Bluetooth devices, pen camera, button hole camera, scanner calculator ( until unless specified) etc. in the examination room/hall/premises, whether they are in switched on or off mode, or are in use or not, are strictly prohibited.



Such candidates would not be allowed to take the examination apart from being debarred in all future examinations, without prejudice to other disciplinary and criminal proceedings by the commission. No responsibility shall be taken by the commission, or the centre supervisor (principal), or any other person engaged with conduct of the examination for loss of any such article deposited by the candidate at the examination venue. Therefore, candidates in their own interest are advised not to bring/carry any prohibited article/material with them in the examination room/premise



Admit Card And Documents:

Once the Commission announces the Admit Certificates or Cards, candidate must not multiple downloads the admit card. In case of multiple downloads of duplicate admit card, may block you from downloading admit card. The MTS Admit Card 2017 of the participants for Multitasking 2017 Offline Exam will have Roll No (seat no.), Exam Venue, Date of MTS Exam 2016-2017, Timings, Shift of the test Photo & Signature and the like. The candidates also need to carry their one photo having ID proofs as original and photo copy at the Exam Center. The ID can be one of the following documents: Adhaar Card, Voter ID, Pan Card, Passport, Driving License etc. It is obligatory to carry the Multitasking Staff Admit Card 2017 to the exam center else no candidate will be allowed to take up the exam.



About SSC:

Formed in 1975, the (SSC), under the Government of India, engages in the recruitment of staff for various posts in the various Government Ministries and Departments and in Subordinate Offices. Every year the Commission conducts the Combined Graduate Level exams for hiring non-gazette officers to various government jobs.

