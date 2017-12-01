SSC 2017: Tentative Answer Keys for Selection Post Released

The Tentative Answer Keys for Selection Post Examination (V) are now available on the website of the Commission. The Tentative Answer Keys for the said Examinations have now been uploaded on the Website of the Commission for information and submission of representations by the candidates, if any. The candidates may login using the same User ID and Password which were used by them during the Examination and submit representations, if any, from 28.11.2017 to 30.11.2017 (5.00 P.M.) through the on-line modality only, on payment of Rs.100/- per answer. Representations received after the due date will not be entertained under any circumstances read the official notification on the Commission’s website.



The Commission had started accepting the applications for the exam in August from 25th onward and closed the application process on 24th of September, 2017. The candidates had to apply for each category of post separately and pay fee for each category. Candidature of candidates not meeting the eligibility parameters is invalidated at any stage of the recruitment process without any notice.



How to Check the Answer Key



Visit the official page of the Commission http://ssc.nic.in/

On the Home Page, search for ‘ Tentative Answer keys for Selection Posts under Phase - IV/2017 ’

’ You will be directed to a new page featuring the notification. Search for the link of tentative answer key for Selection Post and click on the same.

On the new page hit the ‘Click Here’ tab to get the answer key.

The Commission takes the recruitment exams to provide employment opportunities to various aspiring candidates aspirants via the Selection Post Exam. Besides recruitment through All India Open Competitive Examinations, also makes recruitment to Group C Non-Technical and Group B Non-gazetted Posts which are not covered by any of the Open Examinations conducted by the Commission. Such vacancies generally are small in number and qualification for such posts varies from department to department.The selection process adopted by the Commission for recruitment to such isolated posts, known as Selection Posts, includes the following elements:- 1) Selection through short-listing of candidates on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the Essential Qualification followed by interview. 2) Selection through short-listing of candidates on the basis of a screening test followed by interview. 3) Selection through Proficiency Test in the relevant subject/discipline which is essential for the post(s) in question followed by interview and 4) Selection through short-listing on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the Essential Qualification followed by Skill Test/Interview.Formed in 1975, the (SSC), under the Government of India, engages in the recruitment of staff for various posts in the various Government Ministries and Departments and in Subordinate Offices. Every year the Commission conducts the Combined Graduate Level exams for hiring non-gazette officers to various