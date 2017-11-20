SSC-CHSL 2017-18: Online Registration Begins. Steps to Apply

Online registration for the (CHSL) Examination 2017-18 has started. Aspiring candidates can visit the official site of the Commission to apply online. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts (CHSL) examination every year to recruit 10+2 passed candidates for various entry-level vacancies such as Data Entry Operator, Lower Divisional Clerk and more in various government sector organizations. 2017-18 notification and dates of availability of application forms are available online on the official website of . The recruitment will be for the following posts Postal Assistants/Sorting Assistants, Lower Divisional Clerks and Data Entry Operators (LDC & DEO).









Tier 1 Application Start Date 18th November 2017 Last Date to Submit Application Forms 18th December 2017 Examination Dates (Tier 1) 4th March to 26th March 2018 Examination Dates (Tier 2) 8th July 2018

Topic No. of Questions Marks General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Comprehension 25 50

Qualification: Aspiring candidates should have completed 10+2 examination from a recognized university or government-approved institution. Candidate must be minimum 18 years to appear for the examination and also shouldn’t exceed the maximum agelimit of 27 years as on 1August 2017. SC/ST category candidates will receive an age relaxation of 5 years. OBC candidates have an age relaxation of 3 years. PH candidates have an age relaxation of 10 years. PH + OBC candidates have an age relaxation of 13 years. PH + SC/ST candidates have total age relaxation of 15 years.Candidates can select either Hindi or English as the medium to give the 2017-18 examinations. examinations are divided in to two parts Tier I and II. The Tier I examination is held in the month of November - December and candidates successful in the Tier I examination then appear for the Tier II examination in the month of March-April next year. Then depending upon the post applied for candidates may also have to face personal interview and other screening tests.Tier I examination consists of objective type multiple choice questions. There are 100 questions from following topics General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Maximum a candidate can score is 200 marks.Aspiring candidates can apply both online or offline mode.Candidates need to visit the official website of -. (Direct link for Apply Online) Visit the appropriate notification and fill the application form by providing all the required personal and educational details. Candidates then have to upload their recent passport-sized coloured photograph and signature. Finally candidates need to pay the (in case of general and OBC category candidates).Candidates can procure the application form by post or from relevant office. Candidates must then fill the form with all the correct information and send the same before the last date to the office.The is Rs.100/- for General and OBC category candidates. can be paid either online through net banking/Credit or Debit Card or offline through SBI Challan. Please note there is no for female candidates and for all reserved category candidates.Download the entire information noticeFormed in 1975, the (SSC), under the Government of India, engages in the recruitment of staff for various posts in the various Government Ministries and Departments and in Subordinate Offices. Every year the Commission conducts the Combined Graduate Level exams for hiring non-gazette officers to various