Telangana State Recruitment For 277 Posts. Steps To Apply.

(TSPSC) has come up with an update regarding the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineer. It has been notified that there are 277 posts for recruitments of Zone 5 and 6 of the State. It is compulsory for every eligible candidate to first register their basic information through One Time online Registration system and then should apply online for this recruitment of this post. Examination Centres include Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar.



Important Dates:



Starting date for on-line registration of application - 24-11-2017

Closing date of registration of application - 16-12-2017

Last date for printing your Hall Ticket - 7 Days before Exam begins



Eligibility Parameters: The eligible candidates must notice that the Commission can conduct the examination as (CBRT) or by means of an offline OMR based examination.



Age: As on 1.07.2017, the candidate must be between 18-44 years. He/She must be born between 2/11/1992 and 1/11/1999. (Candidates born earlier or later to these dates will not be eligible for the exam.) Also, there is relaxation in upper age for certain categories.



Education: The candidate must be a graduate in Civil Engineering from the any recognized University of State or an institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.



Payment of Assistant Executive Engineer: Those who will be selected as the Assistant Executive Engineer can expect the payment to be INR 37100-91450 (RPS 2015)

(Source TSPSC)



How to Apply:



Every candidate has to apply online on the TSPSC’s official website www.tspsc.gov.in

First, they have to click on the One Time Registration link if it's their first time of registration and those who are registered member can use their previous login details.

Follow the instructions carefully and fill out the forms with all the required information.

You will have to submit the necessary documents before the payment to complete the procedure.

Carefully check the details before paying the fee online.

Save the downloaded form for any future reference.

Fee Structure:
1. For Gen/OBC category INR 320/-
2. For SC/ST category candidate No Fee.
3. Ex-Servicemen No Fee.

Documents Required: Candidates need to carry Aadhar Card, Caste Certificates for SC/ST candidates and Non-Creamy layer certificate for OBC candidates and Graduate Degree and other Educational Certificates.

About TSPSC: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is a Constitutional body formed Under the Article 315 of the Constitution of India. Earlier it was part of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission then on June 2, 2014, it was formed separately as per Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The main responsibility of this body is to select candidates for civil services based on the result of examinations and credits of the candidates. These selected candidates further work in Government bodies to ensure smooth functioning of Telangana Government. They also advise Government on several issues such as Formulation of Recruitment Rules, suggest transfers and disciplinary actions.