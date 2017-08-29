UPSC-2017 Invites Applications for Assistant Executive Engineer

The (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of to be hired by Central Ground Water Board under Ministry of Water Resources River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till August 31, 2017 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is six reserved for UR (3), OBC (1), SC (1) and ST (1). The qualified candidates would be offered the salary as Level-10, Rs. 56,100-1, 77, 500/- in the pay matrix (Rs.15600-39100 plus 5400/- GP pre-revised scale). The post carries probation of one year.



Parameters:

Age Not exceeding-35 years as on normal closing date. Not exceeding 40 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes candidates and not exceeding 38 years Other Backward classes candidates in respect of vacancies reserved for them. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/U.T. Government Servant upto Five years as per instructions/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time. For age concession applicable to some other categories of applicants, please see relevant paras of the ‘Instructions and Additional Information to Candidates for Recruitment by Selection.”



Educational Qualification:

Degree in Drilling or Mining or Mechanical or Electrical or Civil Engineering or Degree in Petroleum Technology from a recognized University or equivalent.

Experience: Two years working experience in operation or maintenance and repairs of different type of Drilling Rigs for Tube Wells from a Central /State Government/Public Sector Undertaking or a reputed drilling agency recognized/ registered with the Central/ State Government/Public Sector Undertaking.



Roles and Responsibilities:



The AEE is responsible for all field operational works including preparation of estimates for exploratory and Deposit works and timely submission of periodical reports/data.

Assisting E.E. in all technical operational, administrative and accounts matter.

Looking after the works of stores and duties of Executive Engineer in his absence.

Visit the official online portal of here.

Search for the New and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for Post Name ‘ Assistant Executive Engineer’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the as and when demanded by the Commission.