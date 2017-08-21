UPSC-2017 invites applications for Assistant Mechanical Engineer

The is inviting applications for the post of Assistant Engineer (NQA) Mechanical Engineering at Department of Defence Production managed by Directorate of Quality Assurance Naval under the Ministry of Defence. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till August 31, 2017 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is one reserved for the OBC candidates only. The qualified candidates would be offered the salary as per Rs. 44900/- (Pay Level-7) Allowance. The post carries probation of two years.



Parameters:

Age: Not exceeding 30 years on closing date. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/U.T. Government Servant up to Five years as per instructions/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time.

Educational Qualification: Degree in Engineering in the disciplines of Mechanical Engineering from recognised University. Experience in Computer operations for the purpose of preparation technical reports, technical/Briefs etc. would be preferred.

Experience: Two years’ practical experience in Quality Assurance/Quality Control Production/ Manufacturing and testing of Engineering Equipments including knowledge of various standards and their interpretation.



Roles and Responsibilities: The Officer shall be responsible for



Quality assurance, acceptance, inspection of equipments and stores,

Defect investigation, trials, vetting of draft indents/ agreement/ supply orders, sampling plans, liaison with production units,

Removal of bottlenecks and suggesting methods of improvement of quality.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.