UPSC Invites Applications For Assistant Director Safety (Mechanical)

The (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of Safety (Mechanical) to be working with Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institute under Ministry of Labour and Employment. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till March 15, 2018 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is 3 reserved for UR (0), OBC (2), SC (0) and ST (1). The qualified candidates would be paid as per Level-10 (56,100-1, 77,500) in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. The job location is Mumbai but the candidates would be liable to serve anywhere in India. The post carries probation of one year.



Parameters:



Age: Not exceeding 35 years as on normal closing date. Not exceeding 40 years for Scheduled Tribes candidates and not exceeding 38 years for Other Backward Classes candidates as on normal closing date in respect of vacancy reserved for them. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/U.T. Government Servant up to Five years as per instructions/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time.



Educational Qualification: Degree in Mechanical Engineering of a recognized University or equivalent.



Experience: Two years’ experience in handling various aspects of industrial safety in a factory, dock ship or a technical institution/organization. NOTE: Experience in planning organizing and coordinating of research, and training activities pertaining to industrial/dock safety would be preferred.



Roles and Responsibilities:



Assisting in carrying out surveys and research studies in the field of industrial safety.

Preparing safety literature, conducting educational and training programs.

Dealing with matters concerned with Factories Act and model Rules.

Working in connection with enforcement of Dock Workers (Safety Health and Welfare) Act 1986 and the rules and regulations framed there under.

Carrying out surveys in ports and conducting training programs for the various levels of supervisory personnel and dock workers.

Visit the official online portal of here.

Search for the New Registration and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your Registration ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for the post ‘ Assistant Director Safety (Mechanical)’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your Registration ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission. For more documents in details here’s the direct link Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.