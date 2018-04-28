UPSC result 2017: 2nd topper Anu Kumari to go for IAS; all you need to know

Union Public Service Commission on Friday released the final result of UPSC on its official website. Hyderabad's Anudeep Durishetty topped in 2017 Civil Services Exam. According to an official release, Durishetty topped the Civil Services Examination while Haryana's secured the second rank and was the topper among the female candidates. Sachin Gupta secured the overall third rank. According to the release, Durishetty belongs to other backward classes (OBC) category. He qualified the examination with Anthropology as his optional subject. He has graduated with B khE (Electronics and Instrumentation) degree from BITS, Pilani in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, graduated with B.Sc (Hons) in Physics from Delhi University and has done MBA (Finance and Marketing) from IMT, Nagpur. The top 25 candidates comprised 17 men and eight women. Saumya Sharma, who appeared in the UPSC exams under the physically disabled category secured an overall ninth rank. The UPSC exam was held in June 2017 to recruit aspirants for as many as 980 posts in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, Central Services (Group A and Group B) and various other government departments. Candidates who appeared in the written examination last year can check the details and the respective results through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

— UPSC topper's journey was not easy: Durishetty Anudeep, the topper of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination 2017 explained that his journey to crack the civil services examination was not an easy one.

"This is my fifth attempt. I have failed thrice before, and the journey was not easy for me. However, I am now extremely happy with my achievement, and I am grateful to all the people who supported me through thick and thin," he told ANI.

28-year-old Anudeep, who has served as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer for two years, bagged the first rank in the civil services examination, preliminary examination for which was conducted on June 18 last year.





UPSC result: Anu Kumari, second rank holder of the Civil Service examination 2017

"I used to study 10-12 hours a day. This is like a dream come true. This feeling has still not sunk in, said Anu Kumari, who is a mother of a four-year-old child.

Talking about her achievement, an elated Anu said ensuring the safety of women in the country would be her top priority.

"My first preference is to be an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as I would like to stay in India and serve the country. My top priority would be to tackle matters related to the safety of women in the country. I want all women across India to feel safe," she said.





The UPSC then recommended a total of 990 candidates, including 750 men and 240 women for appointment to various Services, including IAS, Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).

UPSC result: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘check result’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.





Civil Services Examination 2018

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Civil Services Examination on June 3, 2018. The online application for UPSC CSE began on February 7 and ended on March 6. The UPSC CSE examination is conducted to recruit personnel for different services under the Government of India. The number of vacancies to be filled with the result of the examination is expected to be approximately 782. The final list of selected candidates will be made after the results of the Preliminary examination, mains examination and interview are taken into context.

UPSC exam 2018: Examination structure-



The Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages

(i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination;

and



(ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts noted above.