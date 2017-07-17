Vacant seats for B.E./B.tech allotment through CAP III & reporting to ARCs

-
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has notified the number of vacant Seats for CAP Round-III in B.E. / B.Tech colleges. Students can check it out on the official site. After this the DTE will announce the allotment of CAP III on July 21, 2017 (Friday) till 5.00 PM featuring the colleges allotted to the students as per their rank in the MH CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test) merit list. The DTE Maharashtra undertakes the All Indian Quota (AIQ) seat counselling based on the 2017 JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main rank. For the lists of all the colleges under DTE Maharashtra click here.
The MH CET 2017 was conducted on May 11 for the candidates to secure admission to degree courses such pharmacy and technology for 2017-2018. About 3.9 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance exam in order to grab 1.3 lakh seats in engineering college and 36 thousand seats for pharmacy courses. The Directorate announced the final merit list for CET 2017 on June 22. In 2016, 53 students secured marks between 191 and 200 in the 200-mark test and 306 students secured marks between 181 and 190 and 713 students between 171 and 180. The number of students to score lesser than 10 marks was only 22.
How to check DTE Maharashtra Provisional Allotment List (CAP III) (when announced):
- Visit the official DTE, Maharashtra website: dtemaharashtra.gov.in
- Search for “Provisional Allotment link for CAP round III for BE/B.Tech. courses “ and click on the same.
- Provide your roll number and date of birth.
- Hit the Submit button and your allotment status would be displayed.
The vacant seats for CAP round III have been announced. Candidates can now change the option from Sliding or Floating or Freezing and vice-versa, Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-III through candidates Login by himself/herself through the website will 5 pm from July 16 to July 19. Check out the schedule given below.
|Display of Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III
|16/07/2017
|Changing the option from Sliding or Floating or Freezing and vice-versa, Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-III through candidates Login by himself/herself through the website
|16/07/2017 to 19/07/2017 Up to 5.00PM
|Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III
|21/07/2017 Up to 5.00PM
|Reporting to the ARC as per Allotment of CAP Round III if seat allotted for first time in CAP Round III
|22/07/2017 to 24/07/2017 Up to 5.00PM
|Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and remaining fees, if any, as per Final Allotment.
|25/07/2017 to 29/07/2017 Up to 5.00PM
About DTE Maharashtra
Under the Government of Maharashtra, the Directorate of Technical Education Maharashtra takes entrance exams and counselling for admission to various under graduate and post graduate courses in colleges and universities of Maharashtra. The state has more than 2000 colleges that offer admission to the students through the window of DTE MH exams. Exams such as MH-CET, state entrance test for admission in technical institute degree courses and diploma in architecture and hotel management.