Congress' manifesto proposes alternate model of development for Gujarat

The party on Monday released its manifesto for the assembly polls promising a “ model of development”, which would replace the “top-down approach” of the current ‘ model of development’. It also commits to implement a 'happiness index' to measure holistic growth, instead of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The manifesto, put together after consultations under the leadership of party leader Sam Pitroda, reaches out to the sections of Gujarat’s population which, it said, the ‘ model of development’ ignored.

“Constitutional values will be kept at the centre of (all) discussions rather than nationalism,” the manifesto states, while it doesn’t mention terms like ‘secularism’ or ‘minority rights’.

The manifesto promises ‘navsarjan’, rejuvenation, of based on “ and values”. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to release its manifesto. polls is slated to take place on December 9 and 14.

On the goods and services tax (GST), which is a key election issue, the has promises it will “simplify” the tax and ensure that tax rate is capped at 18 per cent.

“We will strive for exemption of small traders and manufacturers, with an annual turnover of less than Rs 1.5 crore, from the GST,” the manifesto states.

The 60-page manifesto, which party sources said, is likely to become the template for the party’s manifesto for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls, focuses on education, health, agriculture, jobs and small and medium enterprises (SME) sectors.

To reduce agrarian distress, has promised farm loan waiver and bonus for cotton, groundnut and other ‘special crops’. Responding to exorbitant college fees and privatisation of education, it has promised 80 per cent reduction in fees for self-finance courses.

Interestingly, the manifesto also set out to alter the ‘direct benefit transfer’ scheme of the Centre, as it says a government would restart distribution of foodgrains and kerosene through the public distribution system. It also promises kerosene supply to the beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme, where poor households are given cooking gas cylinders.

In another shift from the previous manifestos, the party has promised a move from as an indicator to measure growth with Gross National (GNHI).

party’s state unit chief, Shaktisinh Gohil, said neighbouring and Scandinavian countries have successfully adopted GNHI as a “more holistic and inclusive indicator of progress”. The manifesto stated that this might take some years to put in place since it required to be integrated to households surveys and State Statistical Survey Office.

The manifesto states that is at crossroads as the “model of development with focus on big factories, big projects and FDI (foreign direct investment)” has ignored, farmers, women, students, traders, and small entrepreneurs. It says has done well because Gujaratis have done well, not because of any government but the intrinsic character of the people.