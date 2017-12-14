Gujarat polls LIVE: 2.22 mn voters decide 851 candidates' fate in 93 seats

Enter the characters shown in the image.

The second phase of polling of the Gujarat Assembly election 2017 will take place in 93 constituencies from 8 am to 5 pm on Thursday. Mostly in the north, west and central parts of Gujarat, these 93 constituencies are spread across 14 districts. Of the state’s 182 Assembly seats, 89 had seen voting in the first phase held on December 9. The results to the Gujarat state election, as well as the Himachal Pradesh elections held earlier, will be announced after counting of votes cast in both phases of Gujarat polling on December 18. As for Thursday’s phase of Gujarat polling, some 2.22 million people are expected to exercise their franchise to elect 93 legislators from among 851 candidates – including 69 women – who are in the fray. According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 28,114 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been pressed into service at 25,558 polling stations.

5:42 AM 199 candidates, or 24% of the 851 contesting in today's phase, are candidates with more than Rs 1 crore worth of total assets

5:40 AM The first phase of polling in 89 seats on December 9 had seen a 68% voter turnout

5:40 AM The 93 constituencies going to the polls today have a total of 222,96,867 electors

5:39 AM A total of 851 candidates, including 69 women are in the fray for today's Phase of of polling

5:38 AM On December 18, the result to the Humachal Pradesh Assembly election 2017 will also be announced





5:38 AM The counting of votes for both phases and the announcememnt of the result to the Gujarat Assembly election 2017 will take place on December 18

5:37 AM The remaining 89 seats had gone to the polls in the first phase held on December 9

5:36 AM 93 of Gujarat's 182 constituencies will be voting as part of the second phase of polling

5:35 AM The second phase of polling in Gujarat election 2017 will take place from 8 am today