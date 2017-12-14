Gujarat polls LIVE: 2.22 mn voters decide 851 candidates' fate in 93 seats

-
The second phase of polling of the Gujarat Assembly election 2017 will take place in 93 constituencies from 8 am to 5 pm on Thursday. Mostly in the north, west and central parts of Gujarat, these 93 constituencies are spread across 14 districts.
Of the state’s 182 Assembly seats, 89 had seen voting in the first phase held on December 9. The results to the Gujarat state election, as well as the Himachal Pradesh elections held earlier, will be announced after counting of votes cast in both phases of Gujarat polling on December 18.
As for Thursday’s phase of Gujarat polling, some 2.22 million people are expected to exercise their franchise to elect 93 legislators from among 851 candidates – including 69 women – who are in the fray. According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 28,114 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been pressed into service at 25,558 polling stations.
