Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Jaish Patel

Patel wasn’t in the original candidate list for Instead the party had given the ticket to Kiran Thakor, Alpesh Thakor’s wife from the seat. However, Patel was drafted in by the after further deliberations in a revised list released by the party. Patel hasn’t won an election since 1995. He is reportedly worth over Rs 3 crore and like other candidates owns several properties and huge tracts of agriculture land in and around his constituency. He contested against BJP’s in the polls.