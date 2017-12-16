JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 » News

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Praveen Maru

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Ashok Jirawala
Business Standard

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Jaish Patel

Jaish Patel is a Congress candidate from the Bharuch constituency

Jaish Patel, Gujarat Congress
Jaish Patel

Patel wasn’t in the original candidate list for Bharuch. Instead the party had given the ticket to Kiran Thakor, Alpesh Thakor’s wife from the seat. However, Patel was drafted in by the Congress after further deliberations in a revised list released by the party. Patel hasn’t won an election since 1995. He is reportedly worth over Rs 3 crore and like other Congress candidates owns several properties and huge tracts of agriculture land in and around his constituency. He contested against BJP’s Rajnikant Patel in the polls. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements