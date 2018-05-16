Karnataka Guv invites Yeddyurappa to form govt, tweets BJP; then deletes it

Karnataka BJP legislature party leader B S Yeddyurappa would be sworn in as chief minister tomorrow, senior state BJP leader and party spokesman Suresh Kumar claimed on Wednesday. "B S Yeddyurappa will take oath as chief minister at 9.30 am at Raj Bhavan tomorrow. Let us all gather on this happy occasion," Kumar said in a tweet in Kannada. There was, however, no official communique from Raj Bhavan. Right after his tweet, the official Twitter handle said, "BS Yeddyurappa will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka tomorrow morning at 9:30 am at Raj Bhavan. The movement to build our Suvarna Karnataka has begun". Minutes later, the tweet was deleted. Earlier, MLAs and MPs of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) had warned to sit on a 'dharna' outside Raj Bhawan from tomorrow if they are not invited by Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala to prove their majority to form government in Karnataka. Congress also threatened to approach the Supreme Court of India in case the Governor invited BJP to form government. As per reports, 66 out of the 78 MLAs attended the legislative meeting held at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office here. As the results of the poll in the state have left Karnataka with a hung assembly, the final decision will be taken by the Governor. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively. Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD (S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate. Siddaramaiah had earlier accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of encouraging horse-trading. Union minister Prakash Javadekar dismissed as imaginary JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's charge that BJP was offering Rs 1 billion (Rs 100 crore) to lure its MLAs. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy claims that BJP is trying to "bribe" its way to power through "horsetrading" after falling short of majority, alleges that his party's MLAs are being offered Rs 1 billion to break away. H D Kumaraswamy is elected leader of JD(S) legislature party. B S Yeddyurappa is elected leader of BJP legislature party, meets governor and gives letter about his unanimous election to the post, says he should be asked to take oath as chief minister. Top 10 developments on who will form government in Karnataka and the recently conducted elections 1. Congress press conference after BJP claims: Karnataka Governor should not resort to a perilous path; he must invite JD(S)-Congress to form govt, said Congress. "Law declared by Supreme Court binding on all; Karnataka Governor should not act illegally", the party added. BJP leader had claimed that Karnataka Governor had given nod to Yeddyurappa to form government on May 17. The leader then deleted his tweet. BJP Karnataka's Twitter handle @BJP4Karnataka announced the swearing in of Yeddyurappa, but later deleted the tweet 2. Karma catching up with Congress-JD(S), says Ram Madhav: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav today saw 'karma' catching up with the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka as he recalled the dismissal of the BJP government in Gujarat in 1996 involving some of the key protagonists in the political drama unfolding currently in the southern state. H D Deve Gowda, now JD(S) president, was the prime minister at the time, the then Gujarat Governor Krishna Pal Singh was a former Congress leader and the state BJP chief was Vajubhai Vala, now the Karnataka governor, Madhav said, sharing an "interesting note" he received on WhatsApp. The then president, Shankar Dayal Sharma, had imposed the President's Rule in the state on the recommendations of the Gowda government, supported by the Congress. Suresh Mehta was the state chief minister and had proved his government's majority in the assembly but was dismissed for an alleged constitutional crisis in the state. "Karma comes to haunt the after 22 years," the post shared by Madhav on social media said. "How is this story relevant after 22 years in Karnataka? Because those quoting verses of morality, constitutional ethics & conventions were perpetrators of murdering democracy and numerous elected governments right from Nehru," it said. Bengaluru: in-charge Prakash Javadekar shows victory symbol on being asked if Governor has sent a letter inviting BJP to form government

3. Governor constitutionally obliged to invite Congress-JDS, says Kapil Sibal: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said that Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala was "constitutionally obliged" to invite the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) post-poll alliance to form the government in the state. Sibal, also a senior advocate, said that Governor has "no choice" but to invite them to form the government. "The Governor is constitutionally obliged to invite the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) combine. There is no choice with the Governor, but to invite us to form the government," Sibal told PTI. 3. Governor's decision to come after EC's gazette notification: According to Election Commission sources, a gazette notification on election process will likely be submitted to the Governor's office in a couple of hours. After receiving the notification, the Governor would take a call on inviting which party to form the government. Meanwhile, Congress MLAs have left from Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office. Ashok Gehlot said, "Hotel or wherever we go, MLAs will stay together and discuss things. Congress is compelled to keep its MLAs together because of the horse-trading going on." 4. Congress-JD(S) submits documents before Governor proving majority: The chief ministerial candidate of the alliance, HD Kumaraswamy told reporters, "We have submitted the necessary documents which show that we have the numbers required to form the government. He (Governor of Karnataka) promised he will consider according to the Constitution." Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that none of the elected MLAs backed out, and the alliance continues to hold majority. ALSO READ: Karnataka govt formation: Congress-JD(S) claim support of 118 MLAs, updates "Governor has assured that he will take action as per the Constitution.

We have full faith in him that he will not do injustice. We have our numbers, not even a single member has moved out. We will not allow any such thing to happen," Shivakumar told reporters.