Karnataka Guv invites Yeddyurappa to form govt, tweets BJP; then deletes it

Karnataka BJP legislature party leader B S Yeddyurappa would be sworn in as chief minister tomorrow, senior state BJP leader and party spokesman Suresh Kumar claimed on Wednesday. "B S Yeddyurappa will take oath as chief minister at 9.30 am at Raj Bhavan tomorrow. Let us all gather on this happy occasion," Kumar said in a tweet in Kannada. There was, however, no official communique from Raj Bhavan. Right after his tweet, the BJP Karnataka official Twitter handle said, "BS Yeddyurappa will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka tomorrow morning at 9:30 am at Raj Bhavan. The movement to build our Suvarna Karnataka has begun". Minutes later, the tweet was deleted. Earlier, MLAs and MPs of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) had warned to sit on a 'dharna' outside Raj Bhawan from tomorrow if they are not invited by Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala to prove their majority to form government in Karnataka. Congress also threatened to approach the Supreme Court of India in case the Governor invited BJP to form government. As per reports, 66 out of the 78 MLAs attended the legislative meeting held at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office here. As the results of the poll in the state have left Karnataka with a hung assembly, the final decision will be taken by the Governor. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively. Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD (S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate. Siddaramaiah had earlier accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of encouraging horse-trading. Union minister Prakash Javadekar dismissed as imaginary JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's charge that BJP was offering Rs 1 billion (Rs 100 crore) to lure its MLAs. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy claims that BJP is trying to "bribe" its way to power through "horsetrading" after falling short of majority, alleges that his party's MLAs are being offered Rs 1 billion to break away. H D Kumaraswamy is elected leader of JD(S) legislature party. B S Yeddyurappa is elected leader of BJP legislature party, meets governor and gives letter about his unanimous election to the post, says he should be asked to take oath as chief minister. Top 10 developments on who will form government in Karnataka and the recently conducted elections 1. Congress press conference after BJP claims: Karnataka Governor should not resort to a perilous path; he must invite JD(S)-Congress to form govt, said Congress. "Law declared by Supreme Court binding on all; Karnataka Governor should not act illegally", the party added. BJP leader had claimed that Karnataka Governor had given nod to Yeddyurappa to form government on May 17. The leader then deleted his tweet. BJP Karnataka's Twitter handle @BJP4Karnataka announced the swearing in of Yeddyurappa, but later deleted the tweet 2. Karma catching up with Congress-JD(S), says Ram Madhav: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav today saw 'karma' catching up with the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka as he recalled the dismissal of the BJP government in Gujarat in 1996 involving some of the key protagonists in the political drama unfolding currently in the southern state. H D Deve Gowda, now JD(S) president, was the prime minister at the time, the then Gujarat Governor Krishna Pal Singh was a former Congress leader and the state BJP chief was Vajubhai Vala, now the Karnataka governor, Madhav said, sharing an "interesting note" he received on WhatsApp. The then president, Shankar Dayal Sharma, had imposed the President's Rule in the state on the recommendations of the Gowda government, supported by the Congress. Suresh Mehta was the state chief minister and had proved his government's majority in the assembly but was dismissed for an alleged constitutional crisis in the state. "Karma comes to haunt the Congress in Karnataka after 22 years," the post shared by Madhav on social media said. "How is this story relevant after 22 years in Karnataka? Because those quoting verses of morality, constitutional ethics & conventions were perpetrators of murdering democracy and numerous elected governments right from Nehru," it said. Bengaluru: BJP Karnataka in-charge Prakash Javadekar shows victory symbol on being asked if Governor has sent a letter inviting BJP to form government pic.twitter.com/Ti9boR1Hwj Sibal, also a senior advocate, said that Governor has "no choice" but to invite them to form the government.
"The Governor is constitutionally obliged to invite the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) combine. There is no choice with the Governor, but to invite us to form the government," Sibal told PTI.3. Governor's decision to come after EC's gazette notification: According to Election Commission sources, a gazette notification on election process will likely be submitted to the Governor's office in a couple of hours. After receiving the notification, the Governor would take a call on inviting which party to form the government. Meanwhile, Congress MLAs have left from Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office. Ashok Gehlot said, "Hotel or wherever we go, MLAs will stay together and discuss things. Congress is compelled to keep its MLAs together because of the horse-trading going on." 4. Congress-JD(S) submits documents before Governor proving majority: The chief ministerial candidate of the alliance, HD Kumaraswamy told reporters, "We have submitted the necessary documents which show that we have the numbers required to form the government. He (Governor of Karnataka) promised he will consider according to the Constitution." Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that none of the elected MLAs backed out, and the alliance continues to hold majority. ALSO READ: Karnataka govt formation: Congress-JD(S) claim support of 118 MLAs, updates "Governor has assured that he will take action as per the Constitution.
5. Prasad slams Siddaramaiah for remarks against PM: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of encouraging horse-trading in the state, saying the Congress should understand that the mandate of the people is against it. Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the Karnataka elections were a no-ordinary affair as Siddaramaiah lost in one constituency and "scraped through" in the other. "Only 16 of his Cabinet colleagues lost in the elections," he said sarcastically. "I have seen in the media utterly irresponsible, misleading and malicious comments by Siddaramaiah against our prime minister... I completely deny these allegations," Prasad said.
ALSO READ: Prasad slams Siddaramaiah for remarks against PM Congress has 'complete' faith in Karnataka Governor: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that the party has complete faith in Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala to abide by the Constitution. "At this juncture, we have complete faith in the Governor that he will go by the Constitution and not party politics," Azad told reporters, adding that the BJP did not have the numbers to form government despite emerging as the single largest party. ALSO READ: Complete faith in Guv to abide by Constitution: Ghulam Nabi Azad 6. Siddaramaiah says Modi behind horse trading in Karnataka: "Modi and Shah are supporting BJP leaders in horse-trading to poach legislators of our party and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) to prevent us from forming the next government in the state," Siddaramaiah said. Asserting that the party would not allow the BJP to form a government in the state at any cost, Siddaramaiah said none of the Congress legislators were missing or likely to defect to the BJP. "We have a plan to safeguard our MLAs, who are together and will not join the BJP, which has 8 less seats for the 112-halfway mark and prove majority," Siddaramaiah said. 7. Congress may move court if not invited to form govt: The Congress is likely to move court if Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala does not invite the JD(S)-Congress combine to form a government going by tradition and in accordance with constitutional and legal provisions. "We have staked our claim for formation of a government as we have the numbers as also the total vote share of over 56 per cent," added a senior party leader. "All options remain open to the Congress," the party's communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said when asked what the party would do if the governor invited the BJP to form government. He said the governor is expected to listen to the mandate of the people. ALSO READ: Cong may move court if not invited to form govt in K'tka 8. Omar Abdullah wants political turncoats to be banned: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said MLAs who switch parties should be banned from contesting elections for one term in order to prevent horsetrading in the event of a hung house. He was apparently referring to the post-poll situation in Karnataka where the BJP has staked claim to form the government despite being seven short of simple majority. 9. Javadekar trashes Kumaraswamy's Rs 100-cr charge as 'imaginary': Union minister Prakash Javadekar today rubbished JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's charge that the BJP was offering Rs 100 crore to wean away his party MLAs in its bid to form a government in Karnataka, saying it is "imaginary". "Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore figures are imaginary. The BJP is not doing anything. This is the kind of politics the JD(S) and Congress play," he told reporters. ALSO READ: Karnataka election: BJP falls short of majority; Cong-JD(S) stitch alliance 10. Yeddyurappa still keeping his CM hope alive: The chief ministerial candidate of the Bhartiya Janta Party and former CM of the state, BS Yeddyurappa said that he was going to be elected as the leader of the party. He added that all the MLAs from the BJP will meet Governor to request him to allow the party to form a government in the state. "Tomorrow at 10:30 am in BJP legislative party meeting, I am going to be elected as party leader. After that, all MLAs are going to meet the Governor to request him to allow BJP to form govt. Now the ball is in the court of the Governor. We will do as he decides," he said on Tuesday. BJP reaches out to JD(S): The BJP on Wednesday reached out to the JD(S) and offered H D Kumaraswamy the CM's post, in an attempt to form the next government in the state, sources told ETnow. BJP is just 9 seats short of the half-way mark, while the JD(S) has 37 seats in the 224-member Assembly. A day before, the Congress had offered support to JD(S) and chief ministership to Kumaraswamy. The JD(S) had accepted the offer. While it remains to be seen which of the BJP and Congress will come to power, it looks almost certain that the JD(S) would be part of the ruling coalition. Also, it looks imminent that Kumaraswamy would be the next CM -- either with the Congress support or with the BJP's. ALSO READ: BJP vs Congress-JD(S): Karnataka's fate now in Governor's hands; highlights
