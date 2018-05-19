Karnataka LIVE: SC to hear Cong plea against pro-tem Speaker's appointment

-
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Friday tweeted, "I can predict that tomorrow's vote of confidence in Karnataka will be won by BJP by foul means. Just wait and watch." I can predict that tomorrow's vote of confidence in Karnataka will be won by BJP by foul means. Just wait and watch. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 18, 2018 Bopaiah selected as Pro Tem speaker by Karnataka Governor to help @BJP4India. He has a dubious record as a speaker. The Governor is totally partisan & I hope the Courts will see through it. — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevmp) May 19, 2018 Who is Bopaiah? Bopaiah, 62, is a three-time legislator. He was speaker during the BJP rule in the state from 2008-13. Surjewala said Bopaiah has been indicted by the apex court. "People of Karnataka are determined to foil and defeat these evil and nefarious designs of Governor Vajubhai Vala, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," he said. Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the BJP will be defeated in floor test and that Yeddyurappa had exhibited "desperation" in becoming the chief minister. Singhvi referred to Venugopal's suggestion and took a dig at the Modi government, saying that trust vote is never conducted through secret ballot. Floor test to begin at 4 pm today; SC hearing at 10 am A three judge bench of the Supreme Court has set a 10:30 am hearing Saturday for the Congress-JD(S) challenge to Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala's appointment of MLA KG Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker to oversee the crucial floor test in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly scheduled for the same day at 4 pm. Hearing in Congress-JD(S) plea regarding appointment of pro tem speaker: Petition states Court should pass appropriate orders directing that voting in floor test has to be carried out by division by segregating MLAs supporting & opposing the Motion in different lobbies of House.
