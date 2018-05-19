Karnataka LIVE: SC to hear Cong plea against pro-tem Speaker's appointment

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Friday tweeted, "I can predict that tomorrow's vote of confidence in Karnataka will be won by BJP by foul means. Just wait and watch." I can predict that tomorrow's vote of confidence in Karnataka will be won by BJP by foul means. Just wait and watch. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 18, 2018 Bopaiah selected as Pro Tem speaker by Karnataka Governor to help @BJP4India. He has a dubious record as a speaker. The Governor is totally partisan & I hope the Courts will see through it. — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevmp) May 19, 2018 Who is Bopaiah? Bopaiah, 62, is a three-time legislator. He was speaker during the BJP rule in the state from 2008-13. Surjewala said Bopaiah has been indicted by the apex court. "People of Karnataka are determined to foil and defeat these evil and nefarious designs of Governor Vajubhai Vala, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," he said. Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the BJP will be defeated in floor test and that Yeddyurappa had exhibited "desperation" in becoming the chief minister. Singhvi referred to Venugopal's suggestion and took a dig at the Modi government, saying that trust vote is never conducted through secret ballot. Floor test to begin at 4 pm today; SC hearing at 10 am A three judge bench of the Supreme Court has set a 10:30 am hearing Saturday for the Congress-JD(S) challenge to Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala's appointment of MLA KG Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker to oversee the crucial floor test in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly scheduled for the same day at 4 pm. Hearing in Congress-JD(S) plea regarding appointment of pro tem speaker: Petition states Court should pass appropriate orders directing that voting in floor test has to be carried out by division by segregating MLAs supporting & opposing the Motion in different lobbies of House.

The political battle over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B S Yeddyurappa taking oath as Karnataka Chief Minister intensified on Friday with both the Congress and BJP accusing each other of 'murdering democracy. Just a day before BJP's BS Yeddyurappa faces the Supreme Court-ordered floor test in the Karnataka Assembly, the Congress released an audio tape that the party claims shows how the BJP was trying to lure its legislators to support Chief Minister Yeddyurappa in the Karnataka Assembly.

In this audio clip, the Congress said Janardhana Reddy, the scam-tainted mining baron linked to the BJP, was offering money and posts to Congress legislator from Raichur Rural seat for his support during the test of strength in the Assembly.

"Janardhana Reddy clearly says he has the backing of BJP President Amit Shah for doing horse-trading (sic)," the Congress alleged in a tweet after its leaders played out the clip at a media briefing.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar rubbished the Congress charge. "There is a reference to Amit Shah in it... Amit Shah doesn't do this... Several such lies have been exposed," the senior BJP leader, calling the tape "false propaganda".

The struggle for power took an altogether new dimension on May 15 when the election results showed that people of Karnataka voted a hung Assembly. After failing to emerge as the single-largest party, the Congress stitched an alliance with the JD(S).

However, Governor Vejubhai Vala decided to invite the BJP's B S Yeddyurappa to form the next government and gave him 15 days to prove a majority on the floor of the House.

The Congress-JD(S) alliance challenged the Governor's decision in the Supreme Court, with the top leadership of the two parties worried that the BJP might lure away some of their MLAs. The 15 days given to prove the majority, according to the Congress-JD(S), would have given BJP ample time to break its ranks. The Supreme Court, however, on Friday set aside the 15 days given by the Governor and told the B S Yeddyurappa-led new BJP government in Karnataka to face a floor test as early as on Saturday.