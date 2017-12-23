Agency banks must be prompt with govt instructions: RBI

The has asked agency banks, banking entities engaged in government business, to promptly execute instructions from central and state governments.

They should not wait for RBI directives . “It has been brought to the government’s notice that some are not adhering to instructions/notifications issued by the government promptly. have often say they have not received further communication from RBI.” it noted.

Senior bank executives said beside tax related work, are also involved in managing assignment like payments for various programmes. The governments are concerned about implementing programmes in an efficient and time-bound manner. Hence, they are looking for prompt response and cooperation from the to ensure an ease in execution.

should directly approach concerned governments for queries related to such instructions.They can reach out to RBI only for the queries are related to reporting to RBI, it added.