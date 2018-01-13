Asset reconstruction companies to step up bad loan purchases in Q4

Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) are expected to step up purchases of bad loans in the fourth quarter (Q4FY18) as the recovery environment improves and commercial compulsions force banks to clean up their books. According to ARCIL, a Mumbai-based ARC, banks may put Rs 400 billion of non-performing assets (NPAs) up for sale this quarter.

In this financial year so far, major commercial banks either announced or completed sales of Rs 400 billion of NPAs to ARCs. ARCs had bought Rs 370 billion of NPAs from banks in 2016-17 and 40 per cent of this activity took place in ...