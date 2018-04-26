Axis Bank posts first quarterly loss since listing in 1998 at Rs 21.8 bn

Private sector lender reported its first-ever net loss of Rs 21.8 billion for the quarter ended March as (NPAs) soared and provisions for surged three times over the corresponding quarter last year.

The results were well below Street expectations on most key parameters, including profits. For instance, analysts were expecting a 63-65 per cent fall in net profit but the bank’s corporate loans segment spoiled the show in the quarter.

had reported a net profit of Rs 12.25 billion in the March 2017 quarter. The net loss for the recently concluded quarter was contained because of a Rs 13-billion tax rebate, without which the net loss would have stood at Rs 35 billion.

Asset quality deteriorated because gross as a percentage of advances increased to 6.77 per cent in the March quarter from 5.28 per cent in the and 5.04 per cent in the March 2017 quarter. Net stood at 3.4 per cent, up 84 basis points sequentially.

The bank saw fresh slippages of Rs 165 billion. Of these, Rs140 billion was on account of corporate loans. Of the slippages, the power sector accounted for 41 per cent. Besides, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) new NPA rules issued on February 12 also led to increased recognition of stressed assets as

Chief Financial Officer Jairam Sridharan said, “Ninety per cent of slippages were from the BB and below-rated corporate pool, and most of our slippages over the past few quarter have been from this pool, which has been shrinking and currently stands at Rs 89.94 billion.”

Provisions during the quarter stood at Rs 71 billion against Rs 25 billion in the year-ago quarter. The bank’s coverage ratio now stands at 65 per cent.

“The recognition of this NPA cycle is nearly complete,” said Sridharan.

Net interest income was flat over the corresponding quarter a year earlier at Rs 47 billion, while other income for the quarter was Rs 27 billion, 7 per cent lower than the March 2017 quarter.

Some indicators show that with this significant recognition, the bank seems to have cleaned its balance sheet and the worst may be behind it. For instance, the share of the BB and below-rated loan book came down to 1.8 per cent in the March quarter from 3.4 per cent in the last quarter and 4.7 per cent in the year-ago quarter. At peak level, this ratio stood at 7.3 per cent. With the new NPA rules, the restructured corporate book declined sharply by over 70-80 per cent, both sequentially and year on year. With this, the share of the restructured book as of March 2018 stood at just 0.4 per cent from 1.5 per cent in the last quarter and 2.3 per cent a year ago. “The (NPA) recognition cycle is more or less over and the focus will be on resolution,” said Shikha Sharma, managing director and chief executive officer.

The management also expects an upturn in performance with net likely to decrease and credit cost expected to normalise during October 2018-March 2019. Moreover, margin contraction also seems to be bottoming out and in the coming quarters, net interest margins (NIMs) are likely to remain stable at the 2017-18 level of 3.4 per cent and advances are likely to grow by 20 per cent.

The (CAR) as of March 31 stood at 16.57 per cent against 14.95 per cent at the end of the last year. told reporters that the bank had adequate capital to support 20 per cent of its needs for the next few years.

The bank’s stock closed at Rs 494.55, down 0.77 per cent from Wednesday’s close.