Bandhan Bank to offer about 119 mn shares in IPO

India's Ltd will offer about 119.3 million shares under its initial public offering, according to a public filing on Monday.



The Kolkata-based bank, which is owned by Ltd, said the IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to 97.7 million shares while selling shareholders are offering up to 21.6 million shares.



Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, JM Financial Institutional Securities and JP Morgan India are the lead book-running managers of the IPO.