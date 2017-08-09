Bank of India back in black in Q1 on lower NPAs; net profit at Rs 88 cr

Aided by rise in fees, commissions and fall in provisions for bad loans, public sector lender ‘Bank of India’ is back in black in the first quarter ended June 2017 (Q1FY18).

It posted a of Rs 88 crore in Q1FY18 as against of Rs 741 crore in April-June 2016 (Q1FY17). It had also recorded a of Rs 1,045 crore in January-March 2016.

According to the quarterly results filed with Bombay Stock Exchange, the net declined in the present quarter to Rs 2,533 crore from Rs 2,775 crore in Q1FY17.

The other comprising treasury revenues, fees and commissions rose 30.04 per cent to Rs 1,610 crore from Rs 1,238 crore.



Bank of India (BOI) stock was trading 2.4 per cent higher at Rs 156.35 per share on the

Its provisions for (NPAs) were down to Rs 2,156 crore in Q1FY18 from Rs 2,452 crore in April-June 2016. The Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 63.48 per cent at the end of June 2017.

The gross were down at Rs 51,019 crore (13.05 per cent) at the end of June 2017 from Rs 51,874 crore (13.38 per cent).

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 12.38 per cent with additional tier I (AT1) of 9.02 per cent at the end of Q1FY18. Its CAR was 12.10 per cent with AT1 of 9.01 per cent at the end of June 2016.