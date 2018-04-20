Cash withdrawal still high across the country, more ATMs functioning

withdrawal continued to remain higher than usual in the past three days across the country even as more (ATMs) started dispensing



On Wednesday, citizens withdrew Rs 98.1 billion from all the in the country – a 16 per cent jump from the Rs 84.7 billion withdrawn on Tuesday — a day when the and the said the crunch situation would be eased by printing more notes. withdrawal from stood at Rs 66.6 billion on April 16, according to data reviewed by Business Standard.

Officials said Rs 65-70 billion was the average withdrawn from per day.

By Thursday afternoon, 82 per cent of the started functioning across all states, compared with 60 per cent functional as of Monday. An official said normally 85-90 per cent should be operational across the country.

“The situation is getting back to normal. Higher withdrawal only reflects that adequate money is available in though the rate of withdrawal is much higher than usual. By Friday, 86 per cent will be operational,” a senior ministry official said.

Situation remained poor in Bihar with 61 per cent functional ATMs, followed by Jharkhand (67 per cent), (72 per cent), (73 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (76 per cent). The government has mobilised additio

nal Rs 10 billion to the currency chest in Bihar for distribution within the state and in Jharkhand, a ministry official said.



“TheRs2,000 notes have started returning to the banking system since Wednesday. The difference between deposits and withdrawal from is not materially different now,” the official said.

told reporters that the crunch at would be resolved by Friday. “It is not a uniform crunch problem. It is there in geographies like Telangana and Bihar. We are hoping that the problem will be resolved by tomorrow because is in transition and it is reaching these states by today evening,” Kumar said.

The SBI chief blamed hoarding of as one of the reasons for the present situation. “If we (people) hold everything, then whatever supply we (banks) do, it will be insufficient for the country. So it is important that the currency is also recycled.”

An official said the government has ramped up printing of currency notes and is operating all its four presses 24x7. The presses this week have been minting Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes without a break to meet an estimated Rs 700 billion of currency shortfall in the country.

On an average, the four presses of the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited operate for 18-19 hours daily with a three-four hour break. But since the time ran dry, the presses are operating 24x7, the official said.

The government is keeping a tab of daily withdrawal of and deposits from after it witnessed a sharp difference between the two in April. On Monday, withdrawal stood at Rs 294.7 billion against deposits of Rs 236.5 billion. A recent analysis submitted by the showed that the rate of the rate of withdrawal over deposits was almost double in Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana on April 6. The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that there has been an “unusual spurt in currency demand in the last three months” in some parts of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

