HDFC Bank Q1 net up 20% at Rs 3,893 cr on strong revenue growth

saw a rise of 20 per cent in in the first quarter backed by a rise in total revenue and a reduction in cost to income ratio.

The bank's net rose by 20 per cent to Rs 3,893 crore in the quarter ended June 2017 from Rs 3,239 crore in year-ago quarter.

The net interest income, difference between interest earned and interest expended, was Rs 9,370 crore in April-June quarter, 20 per cent increase over Rs 7,781 crore of the same quarter in previous year. Other income, mainly comprising of fees and commission, grew 25 per cent to Rs 3,517 in the quarter ended June 2017 from Rs 2,806 crore in the quarter ended June 2016. Net interest margin, a key indicator of the bank's stability, was 4.4 per cent for the June quarter.

The private lender's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was at 15.6 per cent as on June 2017 as against 15.5 per cent of previous year quarter. Tier 1 CAR was at 13.6 per cent as on June 2017 as opposed to 13.3 per cent as on June 2016.

The asset quality of the bank saw a slight deterioration as gross stood at 1.24 per cent as on June 2017 against 1.04 per cent as on June 2016.