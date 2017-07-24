HDFC Bank Q1 net up 20% at Rs 3,893 cr on strong revenue growth
Asset quality of the bank saw a slight deterioration as gross NPA stood at 1.24%
Nikhat Hetavkar |
http://mybs.in/2UXLpHm
-
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- GST is here. Are you ready? Send your queries now
- Super Saver Health Insurance For Your Family
- New to investing in shares?
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU