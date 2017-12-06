Liquidity is and will remain comfortable: RBI

The (RBI) will be standing firm to ensure remains comfortable in the system, assured top officials in the post-monetary policy conference on Wednesday.

Strongly rebutting the market interpretation that the RBI’s secondary market bond sales have reduced in the system, and could be the primary cause for short-term spikes in rates, RBI Governor said drying up was not the correct definition, as the “weighted average call rate continues to be below the policy repo rate. So, to me it is not at all clear (criticism on liquidity), and we are still undertaking a fair bit of reverse repo operations.”





The RBI injects money through repo operations, while it sucks out through reverse-repo operations. Both the legs have overnight and longer maturity period versions.

State Bank of India (SBI) recently raised its bulk deposit rates by 100 basis points, as reduced in the lender. But the RBI governor said it was “more of qualitative assessment, rather than a quantitative” as bulk deposit rates remained very low for a long time.





RBI Deputy Governor explained RBI’s stance at some length. “I think perhaps the market is adjusting to the fact that we have been in remarkably surplus conditions for a while, but I think we are nowhere close to having reached neutrality,” clarified the RBI deputy governor in the post-policy conference.

The regulator’s neutral stance would mean on some day banks would borrow from the RBI on some days, while they would park their excess money on some other days.





“We are still essentially absorbing to the tune of around Rs 20,000 to Rs 70-80,000 crore on a pretty persistent basis,” Acharya said.

The deputy governor also clarified that while buying up portfolio flow dollars from the markets, the had injected over Rs 1 lakh crore of rupee on top of the demonetisation-induced money. That required sterilisation through issuance of special securities, but the RBI did that with a lag, “because we were waiting for the conditions post-demonetisation to normalise, and see whether currency in circulation stabilises”.





RBI in total issued Rs 1 lakh crore of special bonds and sold another Rs 90,000 crore of regular bonds directly to the secondary market to neutralise the swelled up condition, which would have fanned if kept for long. In March, banks were parking close to Rs 6 lakh crore of their excess with the

Acharya assured that the RBI will continue to manage the evolving conditions through a mix of variable rate repo and reverse repo of various maturities, to meet short-term fluctuations.

To meet demands of longer-tenure needs, the RBI will also consider open market operations, or secondary market bond purchase or sale, “in case the is required to be injected or absorbed on a durable basis”.