PAC summons four banks to find out big loan defaulters

The Public Accounts Committee
of Parliament has summoned top officials of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Allahabad Bank
and UCO Bank to discuss their major loan defaulters and find out what action is being taken to recover the tax payer’s money.According to sources, the PAC, headed by Congress lawmaker K V Thomas, is keen to find out the details of huge loans given by the banks
to corporates including the basis on which such favours were extended. The panel will further probe if the loan amount has been diverted by the defaulters for projects other than what they told the banks.
With banks
not forthcoming in parting with information about the big defaulters, the PAC has decided to go beyond the national capital and meet the bank officials in Chennai and Kolkata.
As Indian Bank
and Indian Overseas Bank
are headquartered in Chennai, the officials will appear before the PAC in the Tamil Nadu capital on February 27. Later, the representatives of the Allahabad Bank
and the UCO Bank will appear before the panel in Kolkata on March 1. Local officials of the finance
ministry will also be present at the two meetings to hold informal discussions with the panel members.
Sources said the PAC, which usually reviews the reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India presented to parliament, has identified bad debts or NPAs of public sector banks
as a major task before it. The Chennai and the Kolkata visits mark the beginning of a sustained effort by the panel to address the issue, said the sources.
According to banking sector sources, any%age of bank NPA
over 5% presents an alarming situation and all the four banks
that have been summoned by the PAC show that the problem has grown significantly with them.
In the PAC meeting on February 10, members had expressed concern over the high%age of NPAs in public sector banks
while pressing financial services secretary Anjuly Chhib Duggal to name the big defaulters.
When some members pointed out that NPAs of the public sector banks
had risen to 12%, the financial services secretary replied that this was due to bad debt getting properly defined and now showing in the books.
TMC member Sukhendu Shekhar Roy had expressed concern that while non-performing assets of corporates seldom find mention in public, the debt of common man is disclosed easily. Duggal had said the government will try to address the issue.
After the Economic Survey 2016-17 suggested the establishment of a "bad bank" to deal with the NPAs, Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley had said it could be a possible solution to deal with the festering problem.
